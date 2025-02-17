Who owns Daytona International Speedway that hosts the Daytona 500? All you need to know

The Daytona International Speedway witnessed another high-octane racing chapter in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opener, the Daytona 500 on February 16. The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing LLC owns the track.

Located at 1801 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, Florida the 2.5-mile speedway hosts the iconic race that has opened the Cup season since 1982.

Since when has NASCAR run the legendary Daytona International Speedway?

NASCAR's most prestigious race is often called the 'Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing'. This year was no different, as the race ended dramatically. William Byron took his second consecutive Daytona 500 victory, surviving multiple late-race crashes to clinch the win.

Source: Imagn

Initially owned and operated by the International Speedway Corporation, NASCAR took over the Daytona International Speedway in 2019, merging with ISC. This move gave it direct control over other major tracks as well.

A brief history of the Daytona International Speedway ownership

NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. began its track season on February 22, 1959, when the Daytona 500 became the first event at Daytona International Speedway. Stock car racing transformed this track with a 31-degree slope and a seating capacity of more than 100,000.

The Daytona International Speedway was one of 12 race tracks operated and managed by ISC, in addition to Talladega, Homestead-Miami, and Martinsville. NASCAR finalized a $2 billion share purchase of ISC in 2019, acquiring all shares at $45 each. The acquisition removed ISC from the stock exchange and NASCAR could directly operate these tracks.

NASCAR's vision for Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR has taken over to enhance its control of scheduling events and operating the racing venues. The speedway has already demonstrated this through recent renovations. The Daytona Rising project is a $400 million upgrade that transformed the track into the advanced motorsports complex it is today.

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Getty

Apart from hosting the season opener in the Cup Series, the tri-oval track also hosts other notable events. The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is typically held under the lights in late summer. This makes for an exciting watch as drivers vie for playoff points toward the end of the season.

Another of its biggest events is the Rolex 24 at Daytona, a thrilling endurance race where top drivers from around the globe compete in a 24-hour challenge.

Source: Imagn

But it's not just about four-wheelers. The speedway also hosts two popular motorcycle events including the Daytona 200 and the Daytona Supercross. Beyond racing, the speedway also hosts concerts, car shows, and other gatherings ensuring that Daytona remains an active year-round venue beyond its stock car races.

Why is the Daytona International Speedway so important?

No event has captured the spirit of Daytona International Speedway quite like the Daytona 500. Known as ‘The Great American Race’, it is NASCAR’s most coveted event, and winning it is a significant achievement for any driver. Many racing legends, such as Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jeff Gordon have celebrated victories in this 500-lap race and solidified their reputation in the racing world.

When asked about the track, Brian France, the grandson of Bill France Sr. and former CEO of NASCAR, recalled his childhood memories around the track (via CNBC):

"I went to a couple of events with my dad for sure, and I grew up in Daytona where the races ran twice a year. But I never thought - even into my twenties - that this was going to be a big enough career for me."

The race's cultural impact is undeniable. It draws millions of viewers and has launched the careers of countless stars.

