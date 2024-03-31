Who is Parker Retzlaff's girlfriend, Ariana Jencik? Exploring the personal life of NASCAR Xfinity driver

Xfinity Series driver Parker Retzlaff is often accompanied by his partner Ariana Jencik, a racer in her own right.

With a racing career spanning over 11 years, Jencik drives in the Limited Late Model Series and the Pro Truck Series. In 2023, she also competed in NASCAR's virtual Better Half Dash, hosted on the popular racing simulator, iRacing, securing third place. For the event, each driver was made to choose a charity to donate to. Jencik chose Continuing The Mission. The winner was awarded $10,000, which they then benefitted their chosen charity with.

Ariana Jencik, originally from Connecticut, now lives in North Carolina. She and Parker Retzlaff have been in a relationship for over two years. Jencik's social media mostly makes up for her pictures with Retzlaff and his racing infotainment.

Her recent posts on X (formerly Twitter) were regarding Retzlaff's race at the Richmond Raceway for the ToyotaCare 250. This was his first race where he started on pole position.

This is Parker Retzlaff's second season as a full-time Xfinity racer. He debuted in 2023 with Jordan Anderson Racing and races in the #31 Chevrolet. He hasn't won a race so far but had two top-five finishes in the first two rounds of the current season.

Parker Retzlaff reflects on maiden Xfinity Series pole position

Retzlaff's 22.420 at Richmond awarded him his first Xfinity Series pole position, beating Brandon Jones by 0.096 seconds. In a post-session interview, he expressed that achieving pole position on the track felt like completing a full circle.

"It feels great. This was a place that I’ve had circled since we started the year. Last year, we didn’t practice or qualify, so I felt like we struggled a little bit more. This is where it all basically started for me two years ago. So, it’s all kind of come full circle for us to get our first pole here."

Parker Retzlaff led his first laps after starting the race in pole position, but the pit strategy wasn't in his favor. He finished the race in sixteenth place.

Retzlaff has looked rather competitive this season. While he has not won any stages, the result at the ToyotaCare 250 did not impact his standing in the championship. He still stands 15th in the championship but with 127 points now.