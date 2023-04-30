Who is on pole for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Dover?

The NASCAR Qualifying session for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway was canceled due to inclement weather.

With no running in the session, the starting grid for the race was decided by the rulebook's qualifying metric. The metric takes into account the last race result, the fastest lap in the previous race, and the current championship standings.

Last weekend's NASCAR Cup race winner Kyle Busch will start Sunday's race from pole position. Busch took his 33rd career cup pole and first of the 2023 season. The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver will be joined by Christopher Bell on the front row.

Kyle Busch is certainly happy to start the race on the pole at NASCAR's Monster Mile as he cites certain advantages of starting first. He said:

"I’ll take it, Starting up front, track position race, No. 1 pit box, that’s super-good to have here at Dover."

Ford drivers who dominated the race last weekend occupy the second and third row. Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski will start in the second row ahead of Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe.

Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Chase Elliott round off the top 10 in the starting lineup. Alex Bowman's substitute Josh Berry will start the race in the 23rd position. Berry will take the wheel of the #48 car after having driven the #9 car on five occasions.

Josh Berry driver of the #48 Chevrolet

Defending Cup champion Joey Logano will start the race in 26th position after wrecking out of GEICO 500. Bubba Wallace also suffered a similar fate last week and will line up in the 28th position. Austin Dillon will start the race in the last position after a horrible weekend in Talladega.

The weather forecast predicts rain for the majority of the weekend. Both the ARCA Menards and NASCAR Xfinity Series also had their qualifying sessions canceled due to bad weather.

Starting lineup for NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race:

#8 - Kyle Busch #20 - Christopher Bell #12 - Ryan Blaney #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #14 - Chase Briscoe #45 - Tyler Reddick #24 - William Byron #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #9 - Chase Elliott #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Kevin Harvick #11 - Denny Hamlin #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suárez #77 - Ty Dillon #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #5 - Kyle Larson #10 - Aric Almirola #2 - Austin Cindric #51 - J. J. Yeley (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #48 - Josh Berry (i) #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #31 - Justin Haley #22 - Joey Logano #7 - Corey LaJoie #23 - Bubba Wallace #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #41 - Ryan Preece #21 - Harrison Burton #34 - Michael McDowell #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #15 - Brennan Poole (i) #38 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon

Catch the 400-lap event live on Fox Sports and PRN at 1:11 pm ET.

