Who is on pole for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Dover?

By Dheeraj
Modified Apr 30, 2023 00:47 IST
NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne
Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, leads the field to the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on May 02, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Qualifying session for Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway was canceled due to inclement weather.

With no running in the session, the starting grid for the race was decided by the rulebook's qualifying metric. The metric takes into account the last race result, the fastest lap in the previous race, and the current championship standings.

Last weekend's NASCAR Cup race winner Kyle Busch will start Sunday's race from pole position. Busch took his 33rd career cup pole and first of the 2023 season. The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver will be joined by Christopher Bell on the front row.

Kyle Busch is certainly happy to start the race on the pole at NASCAR's Monster Mile as he cites certain advantages of starting first. He said:

"I’ll take it, Starting up front, track position race, No. 1 pit box, that’s super-good to have here at Dover."
Qualifying rained out 👎🏻Realizing u will start P1 👍🏻@Lenovo | @RCRracing https://t.co/BiFW4uoaiB

Ford drivers who dominated the race last weekend occupy the second and third row. Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski will start in the second row ahead of Chris Buescher and Chase Briscoe.

Tyler Reddick, William Byron, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Chase Elliott round off the top 10 in the starting lineup. Alex Bowman's substitute Josh Berry will start the race in the 23rd position. Berry will take the wheel of the #48 car after having driven the #9 car on five occasions.

Josh Berry driver of the #48 Chevrolet
Josh Berry driver of the #48 Chevrolet

Defending Cup champion Joey Logano will start the race in 26th position after wrecking out of GEICO 500. Bubba Wallace also suffered a similar fate last week and will line up in the 28th position. Austin Dillon will start the race in the last position after a horrible weekend in Talladega.

The weather forecast predicts rain for the majority of the weekend. Both the ARCA Menards and NASCAR Xfinity Series also had their qualifying sessions canceled due to bad weather.

Starting lineup for NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Here is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race:

  1. #8 - Kyle Busch
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  5. #17 - Chris Buescher
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #43 - Erik Jones
  12. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  13. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  14. #1 - Ross Chastain
  15. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  16. #77 - Ty Dillon
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #5 - Kyle Larson
  19. #10 - Aric Almirola
  20. #2 - Austin Cindric
  21. #51 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  22. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  23. #48 - Josh Berry (i)
  24. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  25. #31 - Justin Haley
  26. #22 - Joey Logano
  27. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  30. #41 - Ryan Preece
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton
  32. #34 - Michael McDowell
  33. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  34. #15 - Brennan Poole (i)
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #3 - Austin Dillon

Catch the 400-lap event live on Fox Sports and PRN at 1:11 pm ET.

