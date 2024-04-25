Who was Randy Dorton? All you need to know about the late HMS engine builder

Randy Dorton, Hendrick Motorsports' former Director of Engine Operations, was named as one of the 15 nominees for the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame. He was known for his management style and the large impact he left on the team, making them successful.

Randy Dorton's NASCAR career began in the 1970s when he worked for Harry Hyde. When Rick Hendrick formed Hendrick Motorsports in 1984, he invited Dorton to work for them in what became the beginning of a long journey with the team. Under Dorton's guidance, the team won a whopping nine NASCAR championships across the three series.

Dorton's prowess in engine engineering was first evident at Competition Engines, the company that he founded before it was bought by Hendrick. Under Dorton's guidance, Hendrick Motorsports won the Cup Series in 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, and 2001, the Xfinity Series in 2003, and the Truck Series in 1997, 1999, and 2001.

Randy Dorton worked with the team until his untimely death on October 24, 2004, when a plane headed to Martinsville Speedway crashed on the day of the race. All 10 people on the plane tragically lost their lives. Jimmie Johnson won the race that day for Hendrick Motorsports.

Rick Hendrick reveals how Randy Dorton was focused on the entire team

Although Dorton's work was technically limited to engine engineering, he was a crucial part of the crew since their inception in the 1980s.

Rick Hendrick reminisced about his work with the team and revealed that he had a pivotal role in building the team. He said (via a Hendrick Motorsports official release):

"Randy directed the engine shop, but he did more than just the engines. He was involved in building the organization."

Dorton's legacy continues to this day. The engines he developed years ago served as the basis for Hendrick's extremely successful history. Scott Maxim, the team's current director of powertrain, said:

"He had the vision to build a strong foundation that would be long lasting. His biggest impact is on other people. Those people are now helping drive our company. He gave everyone a template on how to do it."

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson leads the Cup Series Championship this season. He also won the championship in the 2021 season.

Harry Hyde, Ricky Rudd, and Jack Sprague were also nominated for the 2025 NASCAR Hall of Fame. All three were previously associated with Hendrick Motorsports.