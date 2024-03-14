Who is Rick Allen? NASCAR’s voice for NBC explored

Rick Allen has been the baritone voice of NASCAR on NBC Sports for several years. With a commanding presence and articulate delivery, he's been the lap-by-lap announcer for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, K&N Pro Series East and K&N Pro Series West since 2014.

With a home studio ready for global voice-over projects, Allen is a seasoned professional in the world of sports broadcasting. Hailing from Grand Island, Neb., Rick Allen is a proud University of Nebraska alumnus. With over 23 years of marital bliss, he and his wife Kris share their lives with two college-bound sons, Eric and Ryan.

Before joining NBC Sports Group, Allen spent 11 seasons as a play-by-play announcer for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Before television, he lent his voice as a public address announcer at the University of Nebraska and Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Neb.

As a former decathlete ranked in the world's top 10, Rick Allen, under the guidance of Olympic bronze medalist Dave Johnson, found his passion for PA announcing during his training for the 1992 Olympics. Transitioning from the University of Nebraska's PA announcer to NASCAR broadcasting, Allen joined NBC Sports in 2014.

His diverse role extends beyond NASCAR, encompassing IndyCar Series and Global Rally Cross racing. Since 2010, Allen has played a crucial role on the voting panel for the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Beyond NASCAR, he showcases his versatility as a play-by-play announcer for various sports in NBC's on-air family.

Allen's outstanding broadcasting abilities extend beyond the world of motorsports to include the USA Track and Field Indoor and Outdoor Championships, the Millrose Games, the Boston Marathon and the World Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field Championships on NBC Sports. Allen draws on his remarkable past as a three-time All-American decathlete.

Allen has demonstrated his flexibility as a sports commentator by switching over to calling Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball games on NBCSN during the racing off-season.

Rick Allen's journey starting with Fox Sports

Rick Allen was a pivotal figure at Fox Sports between 2003 and mid-2014, focusing primarily on his role as the commentator for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Racing Series, initially on SPEED and later on Fox Sports 1. Additionally, he made occasional appearances covering events for the Nationwide Series (now the Xfinity Series).

Regarding his move to NBC Sports, Rick Allen expressed (via www.foxsports.com):

''I've had the good fortune to collaborate with some of the most talented individuals in this industry over the past decade. Now, I'm thrilled to contribute to the remarkable team that NBC Sports is putting together for their NASCAR coverage.''