Who is Ricky Stenhouse Jr’s wife Madyson Stenhouse? All you need to know

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. began kart racing when he was 6. He gradually moved into sprint car racing in 2003 and then into NASCAR in 2009. Since then, Stenhouse Jr. has managed to win the Xfinity Series Championship twice (2011 and 2012) and the iconic Daytona 500 race in 2023. However, his 2024 season has been lackluster so far, with just two Top 10s and one Top 5 finish, standing in 26th position in the Cup Series championship.

After splitting up with his long-time girlfriend Danica Sue Patrick in 2017, the #47 driver reportedly met Madyson Goodfleisch in 2020. They kept their relationship private before getting engaged in November 2021 and eventually tying the knot in October 2022 in Charleston, South Carolina.

Hailing from Ashville, Ohio, Mrs. Stenhouse Jr. shares her passion for motorsport with Ricky. She has carved a niche for herself in the highly competitive world of racing and held the position of Director of Partnerships at Marty Snider & Associates from 2021-2022, and is currently the communications manager for the Drivers Advisory Council.

The couple are now expecting their first child in Summer this year. They made the announcement in December via a post on Instagram, captioned:

"Baby Stenhouse coming summer 2024! We had the best time sharing the news with our family and friends this Christmas ❤️ We serve an “on time” God! He is so good 🙌 1 Samuel 1:27"

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. fined $75000 for his brawl with Kyle Busch after the All-Star race

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has been fined $75000 by NASCAR for his unsportsmanlike conduct after the All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Mississippi-based racer got into a brawl with two-time Cup Series champion Kyle Busch.

On lap 2 of the race, the JTG Daugherty Racing driver seized an opportunity to pass between Kyle Busch's #8 Chevrolet and Denny Hamlin's #11 Toyota. This tricky three-wide situation caused Busch to slap the outside wall and lose his position. In an attempt to gain the lost place, Busch made a move on the inside of Stenhouse Jr.

However, the senior driver misjudged the gap and tagged the one-time Daytona 500 winner. The impact spun Stenhouse's #47 Chevrolet and hit the outside wall hard. The impact wrecked the car, causing an early retirement for Stenhouse Jr.

A visibly angry Stenhouse Jr. confronted Busch after the race, which eventually resulted in the former punching the latter in the face. To make matters worse, Stenhouse Sr. also got involved in the brawl, punching Busch a few times before getting separated by NASCAR security personnel.