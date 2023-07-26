Who is Ross Chastain dating? Exploring his relationship with Miss North Carolina girlfriend, Erika Anne Turner

Ross Chastain is known to have a reckless style of driving on the track. He is also known as the "Watermelon Man" due to his style of celebrating each victory by smashing a watermelon in the victory lane.

Chastain is one of the drivers who chose to keep his love life private. Below we will explore the relationship of the NASCAR driver with Miss North Carolina.

Who is Ross Chastain's girlfriend?

Erika Anne Turner, Ross Chastain's girlfriend, is a former Miss North Carolina. Erika was also crowned Miss US Landscapes 2020. She earned her graduate degree at the University of North Carolina.

How did Ross Chastain and Erika meet?

Chastain and Turner have kept their relationship private and away from the public eye. Both of them did not disclose any information about their relationship nor did any rumours were circulations of the couple dating.

The couple confirmed their relationship by sharing pictures on social media in 2022.

Erika has also been spotted on track supporting her boyfriends during race weeks. Recently, the couple was spotted in the Pocono Raceway.

Ross Chastain secures a new sponsor for 2024 season

Anheuser-Busch, a beer company, which has been sponsoring Kevin Harvick since 2011, will now sponsor Chastain for the 2024 season. Since Harvick is set to retire by the end of the 2023 season, Chastain gains a new sponsor.

Busch Beer @BuschBeer



Here’s to a future of crushing Busch Light and smashing melons pic.twitter.com/pjQWt4ZNvj Busch Light 🤝 @RossChastain coming to a track near you in 2024.Here’s to a future of crushing Busch Light and smashing melons

Busch Light is a huge sponsor seen all throughout NASCAR Series.

Since joining Trackhouse before to the 2021 season, Chastain has become one of NASCAR's rising stars. Over the previous two seasons, he has earned three victories. His move to ride the wall at Martinsville last season was among the craziest NASCAR experiences in recent memory.

After multiple top-five finishes, Chastain took his first victory of the 2023 season in Nashville. But due to his reckless style of driving, he hasn't made many friends with his fellow NASCAR drivers.

Rather he has made more "enemies " especially with Denny Hamlin, as he has had a lot of on-track moments with Hamlin.