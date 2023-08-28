Who is Ryan Preece’s wife? Everything you need to know about Heather DesRochers

NASCAR driver Ryan Preece has been married to his wife Heather DesRochers for five years now and the couple have been together for over a decade.

According to reports, the pair met in 2009 at the Stafford Motor Speedway and had an instant connection that developed into friendship. The duo got married in a private wedding ceremony in 2017 after a few years of dating and they recently welcomed their first child together on August 7.

As per ABTC, Heather is also a racing driver and a participant in NASCAR's Drive for Diversity. They competed against each other in the SK Modified Series in 2011, where Preece won the championship and DesRochers was the Rookie of the Year.

The American Stock car driver was involved in a dangerous crash at the Daytona International Speedway. on Saturday (August 26). His car went airborne and eventually flipped nearly a dozen times before coming to a violent stop on its wheels after sliding from the asphalt onto the grass on the backstretch.

Stewart-Haas Racing provided an update on the driver's condition that read:

"He is awake, alert, and mobile. He has been communicating with family and friends. He will be evaluated by medical personnel later this morning."

Preece was later discharged from the hospital and went home to North Carolina to reunite with his family. Heather later shared a picture of her husband with their daughter and wrote:

"I’m just thankful the three of us are together today."

Ryan Preece responds after his fatal crash at Daytona

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver came out of the car and stood beside his damaged Ford Mustang but he was eventually taken to the hospital.

The team released a statement immediately after his crash and said:

"NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Preece will remain overnight at Halifax Mental Center for continued observation. The driver of the No. 41 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing is awake, alert and mobile and has been communicating with family and friends."

"Preece will undergo another evaluation by medical personnel later this morning. An update will be provided in the afternoon."

After the crash, Ryan Preece took to his social media handles and wrote:

"I'm coming back. If you want to be a race car driver, you better be tough. Dammit."

Preece had been in a must-win situation in terms of his hopes of making it into the 16-driver playoffs but he finished 10 spots out of the postseason.