"Who’s ready?": Chase Briscoe gears up for Daytona 500 in latest IG post

Chase Briscoe shared a captivating post ahead of the 2025 NASCAR season-opening Daytona 500. He is set to make his debut with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Briscoe debuted in the Cup Series back in 2021 and remained with Stewart-Haas Racing until the team ceased operations at the end of the 2024 season. Although he did technically debut with Joe Gibbs Racing at the pre-season NASCAR Clash at the Bowman Gray, the Daytona 500 is set to be his first point-scoring race with the team. He will pilot the #19 Toyota this season.

As the season draws closer, he shared an uplifting post with his followers Instagram. He could be seen standing next to his Camry XSE.

"Daytona 500 on the horizon… Who’s ready?" Briscoe captioned the post.

Briscoe started the Cook Out Clash from sixth position in the third row. While the car did seem fast, which he had remarked before getting to the race, his debut with the team ended earlier than he expected because of an issue with his steering wheel. Despite the frustrating finish, he shared a motivating post as NASCAR prepares to move to Daytona for the season-opening event later this month.

"Fast car tonight and was good to finally get behind the wheel just seemed like every break didn’t go our way and ended up with a broken steering. Next up Daytona 500!" Chase Briscoe wrote on X.

Chase Briscoe describes the "pressure side" as he prepares to race with Joe Gibbs Racing

The expectations at JGR are certainly different from what they were at SHR. Joe Gibbs Racing has been on the grid for a long time and with a very strong lineup, they expect their drivers to clinch victories and possibly the championship.

This is set to be a new pressure for Chase Briscoe, who has so far spent his entire career with Stewart-Haas Racing. Reacting to the new expectations under Joe Gibbs Racing's management, he said that he actually likes the "pressure side," claiming that the team would leave him no other options than to perform well.

"I love the pressure side, but I do think this is probably the most pressure I’ve ever been (under) in my life, as far as professionally. It’s weird because there’s been other times where my career was literally gonna be over, right?" [via NASCAR]

"But I feel like this is one of those opportunities where if you don’t perform, like, there’s no excuses. Like, you have to perform at JGR. So from that standpoint, it is different because everywhere else, there’s really not been that expectation" added Briscoe.

Chase Briscoe collected two victories during his time at SHR; at Phoenix in 2022 and then in Darlingon, in 2024. Although he did win a race last season, he wasn't consistent throughout. There were many races where he finished well out of the top 20, but there were other top 10 finishes to balance it out.

