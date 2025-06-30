“Who’s the young lady?”: Chase Elliott sparks fan buzz after victory lane moment with a woman and his dog

Following his victory at the Echopark Speedway, Chase Elliott accompanied his dog and a woman to click photos in the victory lane. As soon as footage of this appeared on the internet, fans became curious to know the identity of the woman accompanying him and shared their reactions online.
For the first time this season, Elliott entered the victory lane after his last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski. The Hendrick Motorsports driver survived the massive 23-car wreck in Stage 2, and in the end, it paid off.
Despite starting from 15th place, he improved to ninth by the end of Stage 1 and lost the Stage 2 victory to Tyler Reddick by 0.001 seconds. However, the #09 driver kept his momentum and went on to take the checkered flag.
As he won the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, he was accompanied by his dog, a Doberman named Blitz, and a woman, following which reactions poured in. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter:
Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Who’s the young lady?"
"Who is that with him?" asked another fan.
However, the woman turned out to be Elliott's mother, Cindy Elliott. Besides these, the fans also reacted to his dog. Here are more reactions:
"The pup is even smiling for the photos," a fan wrote.
Another fan wrote, "Great looking dog Chase!"
A fan wrote, "Ok, it’s official if you bring your dog to Victory Lane then I’m a fan."
"I knew Chase had good taste. Love Dobermans. Lol," wrote another fan.
Chase Elliott let his feelings be known following an impressive Atlanta victory
Chase Elliott shared his thoughts after picking up an impressive victory in Atlanta at the Echopark Speedway. Speaking about his race in the post-race interview, here's what the Hendrick Motorsports driver told TNT Sports:
"Never in my life, this is unbelievable. What a special car, just a huge thanks to Napa Auto Parts and everything that they do for me and to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Rhealynn Mills designed a Fast Napa Chevrolet tonight. It was a lot of fun. This right here is something that I’ll never forget. Thank you guys so much."
With his victory at his home ground, Elliott qualified for the 2025 NASCAR playoffs and joined his teammates, Kyle Larson and William Byron, in the victory lane.
Thanks to his win, Chase Elliott improved in the Drivers' Championship and is currently placed in second position with 594 points. He is only trailing his teammate, Byron, by 37 points after 18 races.
