Who is singing the national anthem at the Daytona 500 in President Donald Trump’s presence? All you need to know

The Daytona 500, often referred to as the "Great American Race," is set to kick off the 2025 ASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This legendary race takes place on a 2.5-mile track, where drivers will complete 200 laps, covering a total distance of 500 miles.

Who is performing?

Technical Sgt. Michael J Agallo, a soprano vocalist with the United States Air Force Band, is scheduled to sing the national anthem at the upcoming Daytona 500. He will perform alongside the Singing Sergeants. The group is a chorus composed of 24 active-duty musicians in the US Air Force. The technical sergeant has two musical degrees and boasts an experience in both operatic and musical theater.

The presence of Donald Trump at the Daytona 500 adds a significant third-time return for the POTUS. He appeared in 2020 as the Grand Marshall and is appearing again to add to the history of US presidents and the iconic race.

After the performance, the Daytona 500 will feature a flyover by the US Air Force Thunderbirds. They are expected to add a special atmosphere for the Great American Race. Additionally, Pitbull will perform at a pre-race concert.

In addition to the musical performances, actor and producer Alan Ritchson has been appointed as the honorary pace car driver for the event. Due to possible weather conditions, the upcoming race has been rescheduled to 1:30 PM ET. These factors come together to create a high-profile and highly-anticipated kickoff to the NASCAR season.

2025 Daytona 500 Weather Update: Is the NASCAR's biggest race at risk of postponement due to rain?

The 2025 Daytona 500 was faced with potential weather issues, leading NASCAR to adjust the start time to an hour earlier, moving it from 2:30 PM to 1:30 PM ET. Weather forecasts indicated a 40% chance of rain at the original start time, which was expected to rise to 90% with thunderstorms by 4 PM local time. NASCAR aimed to finish the race before the severe weather arrived, in order to avoid any postponements.

Even with the rain threat, NASCAR has stated that a complete postponement is unlikely at this stage. However, if conditions deteriorate significantly, the race might be stopped mid-session if the track becomes too wet for safe racing. Unlike road courses, superspeedways like Daytona do not permit the use of wet weather tyres due to the higher speeds and lower downforce, which increases the risk of crashes.

