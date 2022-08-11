Who sponsors Kyle Larson in 2022?

Kyle Larson has been the protagonist of one of the most inspiring stories of bouncing back from adversity in modern-day NASCAR. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who is now regarded as the best in the sport, did not have an easy introduction to the world of stock car racing.

Born in Elk Grove, California, Larson was introduced to the world of dirt-track racing early in his childhood. His first taste of competition on a race track came at the age of seven, racing outlaw karts. Used to driving open-wheeled cars at first, Larson dominated the dirt-track racing scene as he came of age, winning the 4-crown nationals at Eldora Speedway among other accolades.

Larson signed with the Earnhardt-Ganassi Racing driver development program in 2012 while showing interest in the NTT IndyCar Series at the time. His performances in touring cars, however, put him on the fast track to the highest echelon in stock car racing. By June 2012, he had made his Camping World Truck Series debut.

2013 saw the Asian-American switch to full-time Xfinity Series racing with Turner Scott Motorsports. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2013 with excellent performances in the series. His 109 race starts have yielded 12 wins and 76 top-10s to date. He also made his Cup Series debut with Chip Ganassi Racing that year.

Kyle Larson drove for the Charlotte, North Carolina-based team up until 2020 when things took a turn for the worse. During an iRacing event, the driver was heard calling out a racial slur while driving on the simulator. This led to the immediate suspension of his contract from his team and sponsors, leaving him out for the rest of the season.

After months of inactivity on social media, Larson apologized on his website and announced he would be driving for Hendrick Motorsports in 2021.

So who sponsors Kyle Larson now?

Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports saw something in Kyle Larson as a driver that others failed to see and picked him up for the 2021 season, with hendrickcars.com as his title sponsor.

The website is a part of the Hendrick Automotive Group and is a platform for used car sales on the internet. Now driving the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Larson went on to dominate the field with 10 trips to Victory Lane throughout the year, clinching the championship from under his rivals. One of the most astonishing performances from the California native remains the 2021 Coca-Cola 600, where he led an astonishing 327 out of 400 laps.

Hendrickcars.com sponsors the 30-year-old to date.

