Who stands where on the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 points table after Daytona 500

Austin Cindric, the winner of the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Anurag C
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 21, 2022 12:51 PM IST
News

Rookie Austin Cindric won the 64th running of the annual Daytona 500. The Team Penske car #2 Ford Mustang driver was able to keep Bubba Wallace Jr. and Chase Briscoe at bay to win Sunday’s Great American Race.

HIS FIRST WIN COMES IN THE #DAYTONA500! Retweet to congratulate @AustinCindric on an incredible victory! https://t.co/yYuQbpQci3

Meanwhile, 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a disappointing race. The Hendrick Motorsports car#5 driver, who was the pole-sitter for Sunday’s event, was collected in a six-car tangle on lap 190, which also saw the likes of Kevin Harvick, Todd Gilliland, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson taken out of contention.

Further, last year’s winner at Daytona, Michael McDowell, finished 7th in his Front Row Motorsports car #34 in this year’s event.

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 points table after Daytona 500

After Sunday’s race, the NASCAR points table is now set. Race winner Austin Cindric leads the pack and is tied on points with Brad Keselowski at 54 points each. Cindric is ahead courtesy of his win at Daytona. The remaining podium place on the list is taken by Martin Truex Jr. with 49 points.

In the fourth position is Bubba Wallace Jr., who came runner-up in Sunday’s race for the second time in his career. On an earlier occasion, he was making his debut for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018 when he made a trip to the victory lane.

Wallace Jr. is followed by Chase Briscoe, who took the remaining podium position in Sunday’s Great American Race. Cindric’s Team Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney makes it sixth on the list.

Bubba Wallace hadn't seen the replay but he's excited for Austin Cindric, and unlike his previous runner-up, could taste this one."Dang it!" https://t.co/OlrZeDkNpf

The remaining positions were taken respectively by 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott to round up the top 10.

The complete points table standings are listed below:

 RankDriverPoints
1Austin Cindric54
2Brad Keselowski54
3Martin Truex Jr.49
4Bubba Wallace47
5Chase Briscoe41
6Ryan Blaney41
7Michael McDowell39
8Kyle Busch38
9Chris Buescher35
10Chase Elliott34
11Joey Logano33
12Aric Almirola32
13David Ragan29
14Ty Dillon26
15Ricky Stenhouse Jr.25
16Kurt Busch24
17Corey LaJoie23
18Cody Ware20
19Daniel Suarez19
20Cole Custer17
21Austin Dillon17
22Erik Jones16
23Jacques Villeneuve15
24Justin Haley14
25Alex Bowman13
26Kyle Larson13
27Todd Gilliland13
28Kevin Harvick11
29BJ McLeod10
30Christopher Bell9
31Harrison Burton9
32Tyler Reddick5
33Ross Chastain2
34Denny Hamlin1
35William Byron Jr.1
36Daniel Hemric (i)0
37Landon Cassill (i)0
38Kaz Grala (i)0
39Noah Gragson (i)0
40Greg Biffle (i)0
41JJ Yeley0
42Timmy Hill0
All drivers marked with an (i) are ineligible for points this season.

Edited by Anurag C
