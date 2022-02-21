Who stands where on the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 points table after Daytona 500

Rookie Austin Cindric won the 64th running of the annual Daytona 500. The Team Penske car #2 Ford Mustang driver was able to keep Bubba Wallace Jr. and Chase Briscoe at bay to win Sunday’s Great American Race.
Meanwhile, 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a disappointing race. The Hendrick Motorsports car#5 driver, who was the pole-sitter for Sunday’s event, was collected in a six-car tangle on lap 190, which also saw the likes of Kevin Harvick, Todd Gilliland, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson taken out of contention.
Further, last year’s winner at Daytona, Michael McDowell, finished 7th in his Front Row Motorsports car #34 in this year’s event.
NASCAR Cup Series 2022 points table after Daytona 500
After Sunday’s race, the NASCAR points table is now set. Race winner Austin Cindric leads the pack and is tied on points with Brad Keselowski at 54 points each. Cindric is ahead courtesy of his win at Daytona. The remaining podium place on the list is taken by Martin Truex Jr. with 49 points.
In the fourth position is Bubba Wallace Jr., who came runner-up in Sunday’s race for the second time in his career. On an earlier occasion, he was making his debut for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018 when he made a trip to the victory lane.
Wallace Jr. is followed by Chase Briscoe, who took the remaining podium position in Sunday’s Great American Race. Cindric’s Team Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney makes it sixth on the list.
The remaining positions were taken respectively by 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott to round up the top 10.
The complete points table standings are listed below:
All drivers marked with an (i) are ineligible for points this season.