Who stands where on the NASCAR Cup Series 2022 points table after Daytona 500

Rookie Austin Cindric won the 64th running of the annual Daytona 500. The Team Penske car #2 Ford Mustang driver was able to keep Bubba Wallace Jr. and Chase Briscoe at bay to win Sunday’s Great American Race.

Meanwhile, 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson had a disappointing race. The Hendrick Motorsports car#5 driver, who was the pole-sitter for Sunday’s event, was collected in a six-car tangle on lap 190, which also saw the likes of Kevin Harvick, Todd Gilliland, Erik Jones and Noah Gragson taken out of contention.

Further, last year’s winner at Daytona, Michael McDowell, finished 7th in his Front Row Motorsports car #34 in this year’s event.

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 points table after Daytona 500

After Sunday’s race, the NASCAR points table is now set. Race winner Austin Cindric leads the pack and is tied on points with Brad Keselowski at 54 points each. Cindric is ahead courtesy of his win at Daytona. The remaining podium place on the list is taken by Martin Truex Jr. with 49 points.

In the fourth position is Bubba Wallace Jr., who came runner-up in Sunday’s race for the second time in his career. On an earlier occasion, he was making his debut for Richard Petty Motorsports in 2018 when he made a trip to the victory lane.

Wallace Jr. is followed by Chase Briscoe, who took the remaining podium position in Sunday’s Great American Race. Cindric’s Team Penske team-mate Ryan Blaney makes it sixth on the list.

The remaining positions were taken respectively by 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott to round up the top 10.

The complete points table standings are listed below:

Rank Driver Points 1 Austin Cindric 54 2 Brad Keselowski 54 3 Martin Truex Jr. 49 4 Bubba Wallace 47 5 Chase Briscoe 41 6 Ryan Blaney 41 7 Michael McDowell 39 8 Kyle Busch 38 9 Chris Buescher 35 10 Chase Elliott 34 11 Joey Logano 33 12 Aric Almirola 32 13 David Ragan 29 14 Ty Dillon 26 15 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25 16 Kurt Busch 24 17 Corey LaJoie 23 18 Cody Ware 20 19 Daniel Suarez 19 20 Cole Custer 17 21 Austin Dillon 17 22 Erik Jones 16 23 Jacques Villeneuve 15 24 Justin Haley 14 25 Alex Bowman 13 26 Kyle Larson 13 27 Todd Gilliland 13 28 Kevin Harvick 11 29 BJ McLeod 10 30 Christopher Bell 9 31 Harrison Burton 9 32 Tyler Reddick 5 33 Ross Chastain 2 34 Denny Hamlin 1 35 William Byron Jr. 1 36 Daniel Hemric (i) 0 37 Landon Cassill (i) 0 38 Kaz Grala (i) 0 39 Noah Gragson (i) 0 40 Greg Biffle (i) 0 41 JJ Yeley 0 42 Timmy Hill 0

All drivers marked with an (i) are ineligible for points this season.

