Who is The Rizzler? All about the kid who stole the limelight amid the Daytona 500 delay

The 67th edition of 'The Great American Race,' aka the Daytona 500, faced a setback on Sunday, February 16, 2025. With just 11 laps into the 200-lap race, sudden rain led to a prolonged delay. With plenty of time to fill, the event's broadcasting team diverted their attention to a young rising TikTok star, The Rizzler.

Ad

The social media personality boasts nearly 1.5 million followers on the famous short clip platform TikTok and over 1 million on Instagram. He is well-recognized on social media for his signature 'rizz face.' In addition, the young boy has amassed over 35 million views on TikTok by sharing videos featuring his father.

Hailing from New Jersey, seven-year-old Chistain Joseph, aka 'The Rizzler,' rose to fame in 2023, charming the internet with his charismatic personality. He went viral from his Black Panther clip, in which he tried to get the zoomies and quickly took off the internet. Since then, he has been uploading similar content on his account.

Ad

Trending

During the broadcast, the FOX team revealed that Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain requested a picture with the Rizzler earlier. NASCAR posted a picture of the TikTok star with Chastain on their official X handle with a caption:

Brought the Rizz to the race.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rizzler made an appearance at the Daytona 500 and surprised many. The Front Row Motorsports driver, Noah Gragson was also seen chatting with the TikTok star.

Noah Gragson's interview with The Rizzler during the Daytona 500 rain delay

NASCAR's broadcasting partner for the Daytona 500 FOX Sports shared a clip of Front Row Motorsports driver Noah Gragson with the seven-year-old social media personality The Rizzler.

Ad

NASCAR reporter Josh Sims captured the wholesome moment, and FOX Sports shared it via an X post:

"The amount of rizz in this video is off the charts. @The_ChrisMyers | @NoahGragson"

In the clip, Noah Gragson stated:

“The Rizzler — we’ve been hanging out opening some Panini NASCAR cards, checking out the cards, got some gloves for The Rizzler. This is a king right here. We’re having some fun and enjoying this rain delay here at the Daytona 500.”

Ad

The duo ended the clip and gave the signature "Rizz Face" for the camera before The Rizzler offered a tutorial for the reporter and fans at home. He even asked Fox Sports' Chris Myers to give his own version of the signature move on the live broadcast.

Myers tried the move and stated:

“Alright, sorry Rizz. I don’t really do the Rizz,” Myers said.

Expand Tweet

The #4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver Noah Gragson qualified in P32 for the Daytona 500, whereas Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain, driving the #1 Chevy Camaro ZL1, began the race from ninth place on the grid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"