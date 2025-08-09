Who is Tristan McKee? All you need to know about latest NASCAR prodigy

A new NASCAR star is making headlines after his stunning debut. A video posted by FOX NASCAR on X shows 15-year-old Tristan McKee crossing the finish line to win in his first-ever ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen. The clip captures the exact moment McKee won the race.The post was uploaded to FOX NASCAR’s official account. The caption read,&quot;15-YEAR-OLD TRISTAN MCKEE WINS IN HIS ARCA DEBUT AT WATKINS GLEN! 😳&quot;Tristan McKee’s win came just five days after his 15th birthday. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native is now second only to Todd Gilliland, who won at 15 years and two days, in the ARCA Menards Series record books. The Watkins Glen win was no fluke—McKee already leads the Trans Am TA2 championship standings and won on the same track in that series last month while he was still 14 years old.Growing up in the Charlotte area gave McKee early exposure to professional motorsports. He stated after the win that,“Being by ‘Race City, USA’… everyone around here has been really good to me,” (via charlotte observer)Tristan McKee is a NASCAR driver born in August 2010, who competes part-time in the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA Menards Series West for Spire Motorsports. He first made a name for himself in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour, becoming the youngest winner in the series at Dillon Motor Speedway in 2023 when he was just twelve.His development path has been fast but deliberate, beginning with karting, then moving through Bandoleros and Late Models in the Carolinas. Those performances earned him Spire Motorsports’ first-ever driver development deal.His move from Trans Am to ARCA competition was a calculated step. McKee had already set a track record at Watkins Glen before taking on the ARCA challenge, and his simulator work with Josh Wise’s GM Technical Center program in Concord prepared him for the jump. That preparation showed on race day, especially in the critical late restart, which won him the race.NASCAR Truck series’ Niece Motorsports moves on from Kaden Honeycutt ahead of playoffsJust two races before the Craftsman Truck Series playoffs, Niece Motorsports made the surprising decision to release Kaden Honeycutt from the No. 45 Chevrolet. The move was not tied to his results on track. Instead, it was prompted by team strategy and loyalty to long-term manufacturer partnerships.Honeycutt had informed the team that he would be joining another manufacturer and team in 2026. For Niece Motorsports, which has maintained a strong relationship with Chevrolet since entering the Truck Series in 2016, keeping a driver who would soon represent a rival brand was not an option.Speaking to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, General Manager Cody Efaw explained that the team had offered Honeycutt a long-term opportunity but ultimately decided to make the change immediately after learning of his future plans. Efaw stressed that protecting Chevrolet’s interests was a priority, given the partnership’s importance over the past decade.Kaden Honeycutt, driver of the #45 DQS Solutions &amp; Staffing Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200 - Source: GettyNiece Motorsports has consistently fielded three Chevrolet Silverados in the Truck Series, working closely with General Motors. Efaw’s decision reflects the team’s intent to begin building for the future without delaying until the end of the season.In Honeycutt’s place, Connor Zilisch drove the No. 45 at Watkins Glen, while Bayley Currey will handle the final eight races. The timing leaves Honeycutt scrambling to secure a new seat for the rest of 2025 and to keep his playoff chances alive.