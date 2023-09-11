Who is Tyler Reddick’s wife, Alexa De Leon? Everything about the NASCAR driver’s spouse

Tyler Reddick drives full-time for 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup series. He rides the Toyota Camry with the number 45. He won two championships in the NASCAR Xfinity series. The first one was with JR Motorsports and the second one was with RCR.

He embarked on his cup journey with Richard Childress Racing. Throughout his illustrious Cup career, the Chevy team celebrated triumphant moments on three separate occasions in the winner's circle.

Like many NASCAR Champions, his life is often in the spotlight. Fans are interested in the personal lives of drivers, especially keeping a keen eye on their romantic relationships and dating life. In this article, we will find out who Reddick is married to.

Who is Tyler Reddick's wife?

Reddick is married to Alexa De Leon. She is a social worker and American social media influencer. De Leon was born on March 6, 1995, in Chicago, Illinois. She is 28 years old, as of 2023, and is of Colombian ancestry.

There is not much information available about De Leon's family since she prefers to keep a low profile.

How did Tyler Reddick and Alexa De Leon meet?

While the exact details of how the two met remain undisclosed, it is generally assumed that they had been in a committed relationship for a significant period.

Do Tyler Reddick and Alexa De Leon have any children?

Yes, the happy couple welcomed their son, Beau Reddick, into the world in 2019. Both Beau and his mother are frequently spotted at NASCAR races to support their beloved.

What does Alexa De Leon do?

De Leon divides her time between being a social media influencer and a social healthcare worker for West Kent. It is an organization that provides free mental health help to young people.

Tyler Reddick wins the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas

Tyler Reddick celebrated his victory at NASCAR Kansas Auto Racing

As a result of his important victory in the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday (September 10) at Kansas Speedway, Reddick has joined Kyle Larson in the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

After the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry TRD passed the post-race inspection, NASCAR declared Reddick the winner. Since no problems were found during post-race testing, all rankings and results from the race are taken as official.

With this win, Reddick earned his second victory of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season and sixth victory overall.