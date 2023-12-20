Who will be Hailie Deegan's crew chief heading into 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season?

AM Racing on Tuesday (December 19) announced Joe Williams as the crew chief for Hailie Deegan and the #15 Ford Mustang team for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Williams served as Brett Moffitt’s crew chief in the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, guiding Moffitt to one top-five and nine top-10 finishes. Deegan moved to Xfinity Series on a multi-year deal after spending three seasons in Truck series and will pursue Rookie of the Year honors next season.

Expand Tweet

The veteran crew chief Williams expressed his feelings on continuing leading AM Racing and working with Hailie Deegan behind the wheel in her first full-time Xfinity season.

He looks to challenge for a win rather than top-10 results with Deegan in 2024. In a team release, Williams said:

“I am excited about the chance to continue to lead AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The team has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time, but there is a lot more to be desired.

"We continue to work hard to strengthen our Xfinity Series program, and with Hailie behind the wheel, it presents us an opportunity to continue showcasing our efforts but also put her in a position to not only contend for top-10 finishes but hopefully challenge for a win throughout the year too.”

Joe Williams led Cole Custer to victory lane at Auto Club Speedway in 2022. It was his first victory as a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Williams has competed in 131 races and secured one win, eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes in his Xfinity career as a crew chief.

Hailie Deegan on working with crew chief Joe Williams in 2024 NASCAR season

Joe Williams has experience working with Hailie Deegan in the past, in NASCAR’s second tier series. He paired with her in 2022 when she made her Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where she finished P13 in the #07 for SS GreenLight Racing.

Expand Tweet

Hailie Deegan is excited and looking forward to working with Williams in 2024. In a team release, Deegan said:

“I am looking forward to working with Joe (Williams) next year as my crew chief.

"With Joe’s knowledge and experience with AM Racing, alongside the support from the Ford Performance team, I’m really excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Catch the driver-crew chief duo in action when the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicks off with Daytona 300 at the historic Daytona International on Feb. 18.