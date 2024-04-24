Legacy Motor Club #43 driver Erik Jones will be sidelined in this Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Corey Heim, the team's reserve for the NASCAR Cup Series, will debut this Sunday. He also competes full-time in the NASCAR Truck Series and will sit behind the wheel of the No. 43 Dollar Tree Toyota at Würth 400 this weekend.

21-year-old Heim is a full-time driver for Tricon Garage, driving the No. 11 Toyota in the NASCAR Truck Series. Heim currently sits second in the Truck standings, with one win and five top 5 finishes in seven races.

Erik Jones speaks out about his medical status & the 21-year-old replacement at Dover

Erik Jones shared his current medical condition and the support he's going to give the substitute driver at Dover Motor Speedway on a social media platform.

The current #43 driver Erik Jones for Legacy will hand his steering wheel to a young debutant Corey Heim in the upcoming weekend's race at Dover.

Jones had a hard wreck into the outside wall in Turn 3 at the GEICO 500 at Talladega last Sunday. He recently shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) where he talked about a compression fracture in his lower vertebra.

"I’ve got a spinal fracture that is going to keep me out of the car for Dover this weekend. I’m going to be taking it kind of week by week here and seeing how things go, but hope to be back in the car as soon as I can," Jones said.

The NASCAR community on X shared their heartfelt responses and wished Erik Jones well in his recovery.

"Hope Erik Jones is able to make a full recovery with no lingering issues," a fan tweeted.

"Really sucks because Jones was still in the ballpark of potentially pointing his way in. Hopefully, he gets healthy. Has tons of talent," stated another fan.

Other NASCAR fans showed their support for the new debutant and reserve driver for Legacy Motor.

"well damn it’s heim time then," said one fan.

"Get well soon Erik. The car will be in great hands with Heim Time behind the wheel!" another fan chimed in.