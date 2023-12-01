Who won the 2023 NMPA Most Popular Driver award in NASCAR Cup Series?

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has been named the National Motorsports Press Association Most Popular Driver for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

He won the award during Friday (Dec. 1) night’s NASCAR Awards ceremony at the Music City Center in Nashville. The award is given out each year after a fan vote.

The #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver Chevrolet was named the Most Popular Driver for the sixth consecutive year, since 2018. He's one of the only five drivers to win the award at least five times in the Cup Series, joining the likes of Richard Petty (8 times), Bobby Allison (8 times), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (15 times) and his father, Bill Elliott (16 times).

Expand Tweet

Chase Elliott had a rough 2023 Cup Series season. He missed several races due to early-season injury from a snowboarding accident.

He faced one-race suspension by NASCAR later in the year for intentionally wrecking driver Denny Hamlin at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Elliot failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in his career and ended the season in 17th place.

The award also went to two-star drivers in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series. Justin Allgaier was named the Most Popular Driver award in Xfinity Series for the fourth time.

He finished runner-up in the final championship standings with four wins and 15 top-five finishes this season. Meanwhile, Hailie Deegan won the vote for Most Popular Driver in the Truck Series for the third consecutive season.

“I am so grateful for what they do for us” - Chase Elliott after winning the NASCAR's Most Popular Driver award

After winning the Most Popular Driver award for the sixth time, Hendrick Motorsports driver thanked his fans for supporting him and says that the award reflects his family’ place in NASCAR.

Expand Tweet

“Really this award, in my eyes has been a reflection and an extension of my family's place in the sport. I recognize my spot in line and recognize what they've done.

"The reason it is special is because of the fans and how supportive they have been to my entire family, myself included, over the years and I am so grateful for what they do for us. They've been phenomenal,” Elliott said, as reported by AP.

The 2023 Awards ceremony will stream on Peacock on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 7:00 pm ET.