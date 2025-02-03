Who won the 2025 NASCAR Cook Out Clash? Full results from exhibition-style event at Bowman Gray Stadium 

The 2025 NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium was finally done and dusted on Sunday, February 2. The exhibition-style Clash event started at 8 pm ET and lasted for one hour, 13 minutes, and 15 seconds.

The Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium saw four lead changes among three drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Cook Out Clash in 2025?

Driving the #9 NAPA Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott won NASCAR’s annual pre-season exhibition race at historic Bowman Gray Stadium.

Elliott, who started on pole after winning his heat race Saturday night, dominated the race, leading a race-high 171 of 200 laps, and then held off charges from Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney in the second half of the event.

The 29-year-old led the final 75 laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 1.333 seconds ahead of 2023 Cup champion Blaney to take the checkered flag in the first race of the season. The win marked the first career Clash victory for NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver.

Ryan Blaney, who took the points provisional via the Las Chance Qualifier Race and started last in the 23-driver field, charged throughout the 200-lap event to score a runner-up finish.

Meanwhile, defending Clash winner Denny Hamlin finished third, followed by reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace in the top five. Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Tyler Reddick, Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen, and Chris Buescher complete the top 10.

2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium Final Results

Here are the final results for the 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium:

#9 - Chase Elliott #12 - Ryan Blaney #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #45 - Tyler Reddick #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #17 - Chris Buescher #60 - Ryan Preece #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #34 - Todd Gilliland #8 - Kyle Busch #77 - Carson Hocevar #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #48 - Alex Bowman #4 - Noah Gragson #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suárez #19 - Chase Briscoe

Catch the Cup Series teams and drivers next at Daytona International Speedway when the 2025 season officially kicks off with the season’s first point-paying race, the Daytona 500, on February 16, 2025.

