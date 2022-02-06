×
Create
Notifications

Clash at LA Coliseum 2022: Who won single-car qualifying?

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash - Qualifying
Travis Steiner
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 06, 2022 12:48 PM IST
News

Qualifying for NASCAR's Clash at LA Coliseum has just wrapped up and Kyle Busch is the first ever Busch Light Clash at LA Coliseum Pole winner. Busch's fastest lap around the 1/4 mile asphalt track came in at 13.745 seconds.

The qualifying order was set up by car owner points from the 2021 season in reverse order, meaning Kyle Larson was the last driver to take to the track.

ROWDY ON POLE!A strong start to the season for the Candyman with a lap time of 13.745 sees @KyleBusch start 1st in his heat race tomorrow.@TylerReddick, @Justin_Haley_ & @joeylogano will start 1st in their respective heats.#NASCAR #BuschLightClash #ClashAtTheColiseum twitter.com/nascar/status/…

Track temperatures had cooled down since the practice session earlier in the day. The track was much slicker at the beginning of qualifying, but as the evening went on, the track just got faster and faster.

Here is the grid after qualifying results:

1.Kyle Bush13.745
2.Tyler Reddick13.761
3.Justin Haley13.891
4.Joey Logano13.949
5.Daniel Suarez13.952
6.Cole Custer13.953
7.Chase Elliott13.954
8.Kyle Laron13.957
9.Ricky Stenhouse Jr.13.962
10Harrison Burton13.965
11.William Byron Jr.13.973
12.Michael McDowell13.978
13.Ryan Blaney14.007
14.Alex Bowman14.014
15.Christopher Bell14.023
16.Landon Cassill14.05
17.Denny Hamlin14.053
18.Bubba Wallace14.076
19.AJ Allmendinger14.12
20.Austin Cindric14.148
21.Aric Almirola14.151
22.Austin Dillon14.157
23.Kevin Harvick14.158
24.Erik Jones14.194
25.B.J. McLeod14.235
26.Chase Briscoe14.247
27.Chris Buescher14.251
28.Ryan Preece14.277
29.Todd Gilland14.304
30.Brad Keselowski14.305
31.Corey LaJoie14.326
32.Kurt Busch14.437
33.Ross Chastain14.451
34.Martin Truex Jr.14.466
35.Cody Ware14.471
36.Ty Dillon14.532

Upon winning the pole, Busch said:

“I never would have thunk it. I don’t know, you know, it’s pretty cool. It’s just different with the opportunity to do something like this.

He further went on to commend the sports association for their apparently successful move to a new venue, saying:

“NASCAR took a lot of flak on what this was going to look like and what it was going to be. But we’re having a great time. We had a bunch of fans come out just to witness the qualifying.”

Tyler Reddick was second fastest on the night, with a time of 13.761, while Justin Haley was third fastest at 13.891 Rounding out the top 5 were Joey Logano in fourth and Daniel Suarez in fifth.

Clash at LA Coliseum heat race pole sitters

One of the unique things about this weekend's NASCAR event are the four heat races to make it into the Feature race. Each heat race pole sitter is determined by the four fastest qualifiers from Saturday night. This means Kyle Busch, with the fastest overall qualifying time, will start on the pole for heat race #1, while Tyler Reddick starts on the pole for heat race #2. Justin Haley will be on pole for heat #3 and Joey Logano will be the heat race #4 pole sitter.

#NASCAR | That’s a wrap on day 1 of the #ClashAtTheColiseum @joeylogano was the top #Ford qualifier and will start P1 in Heat Race #4 tomorrow afternoon. https://t.co/QdYqFUVuqL

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The heat races are set to start Sunday afternoon at 3pm ET on Fox, with the top four finishers from each race advancing to the Clash at LA Coliseum Feature race Sunday night.

Edited by Anurag C
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी