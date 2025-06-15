Who won the last NASCAR Mexico race? Exploring past winners and more

This weekend marks NASCAR's return to Mexico City after 17 years of absence. The stock car racing series field arrived at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez with a lot of new faces and some familiar ones, including past winners and a home hero.
The schedule starts with the Chilango 150, a 65-lap race for the Xfinity Series, NASCAR's second-tier series. On Sunday, the Cup Series is set to debut in the Viva Mexico 250, a 100-lap race around the 2.42-mile road course circuit.
Considering new fans have joined the sport since the last time out, let's get up to speed with the past track winners.
Kyle Busch - 2008 Corona Mexico 200
Kyle Busch is the last NASCAR driver to celebrate in victory lane in Mexico City. Driving the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, the Las Vegas native beat runner-ups Marcos Ambrose and Scott Pruett to the finish line for one of his 10 wins of the 2008 Xfinity Series season.
That year was Busch's first season with former NFL coach Joe Gibbs' NASCAR team. He got off a three-year stint at Hendrick Motorsports after Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the team and drove the #88 Chevrolet.
Juan Pablo Montoya - 2007 telcel Motorola Mexico 200
Juan Pablo Montoya won the Xfinity race in Mexico City in 2007. He drove the #42 Chip Ganassi Racing Dodge to take the checkered flag ahead of Denny Hamlin and Boris Said, respectively.
Before joining the stock car racing series, Montoya competed in Formula 1 with Williams and McLaren. However, at the time, the Colombian hadn't raced at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, as it wasn't until 2015 when the track returned to the F1 calendar.
Denny Hamlin - 2006 Telcel-Motorola 200
Long-time JGR driver Denny Hamlin had secured a win in Mexico City in 2006. He drove the #20 Chevrolet to lead the most laps and win the 80-lap Xfinity Series race, besting Boris Said and 2014 Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick.
That season also coincided with his first full-time year competing in the premier series. He and former teammate Kyle Busch are the only active drivers to win at the 2.42-mile Mexican track.
Martin Truex Jr. - 2005 Telcel Motorola 200
Martin Truex Jr. won the debut Xfinity Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in 2005. Driving the #8 Dale Earnhardt, Inc. Chevrolet, Truex Jr. crossed the finish line in first place, followed by Kevin Harvick and Carl Edwards.
The 2017 Cup Series champ's younger brother, Ryan, is scheduled to race this weekend as a replacement driver for Denny Hamlin. The original #11 JGR driver is excused from NASCAR duties amid the birth of his third child.
Bonus: Daniel Suarez
Daniel Suarez is the home hero in the 2025 Viva Mexico 250. Racing for Trackhouse Racing, Suarez is the sole Mexican NASCAR driver on the grid. He will drive around the home crowd in the #99 Chevrolet Camaro on Sunday.
