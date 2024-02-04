Who won the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum? Full results and leaderboard explored

The 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum is finally done and dusted. The Clash was originally scheduled to be held on Sunday (February 4) but due to concerns about inclement weather, NASCAR decided to run the event on Saturday night.

The Clash at the Coliseum took place at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with a total of 23 entries and lasted for one hour, eight minutes, and 46 seconds.

Driving the #11 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing, Denny Hamlin won NASCAR's annual pre-season exhibition race.

Hamlin emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from teammate Ty Gibbs on a restart, with 10 laps remaining in the race. Hamlin started the race from the pole and led 59 of the 151 laps. He crossed the finish line ahead of his former teammate Kyle Busch by a margin of 0.610 seconds.

The win marked the fourth Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum victory for Hamlin. He now sits second behind Dale Earnhardt’s six wins on the all-time Clash wins list.

Meanwhile, Busch finished as the runner-up, with reigning NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, and Kyle Larson completing the top five.

The 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum saw seven lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Earlier in the day, NASCAR cancelled all four heat races due to heavy rains and flooding expected on Sunday. The starting lineup was set by practice speeds and began the Clash just 30 minutes after qualifying.

NASCAR’s 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2024 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #8 - Kyle Busch #12 - Ryan Blaney #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #14 - Chase Briscoe #6 - Brad Keselowski #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #24 - William Byron #41 - Ryan Preece #23 - Bubba Wallace #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #45 - Tyler Reddick #1 - Ross Chastain #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #54 - Ty Gibbs #34 - Michael McDowell #10 - Noah Gragson #51 - Justin Haley #9 - Chase Elliott #38 - Todd Gilliland

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Daytona International Speedway for the season's first point paying race, the Daytona 500 on February 18, 2024.