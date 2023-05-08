Who won NASCAR Cup Series race in Kansas? Exploring the winner and more

The NASCAR Cup Series' latest race at Kansas Speedway saw Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin take a trip to Victory Lane once again in the highest echelon of stock car racing in the world. The Tampa, Florida native managed to chase down Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson in a thrilling battle in during the final stage of the race, making the pass for the lead on the very last lap.

The 267-lap-long AdventHealth 400 saw Hamlin break his 33-race winless streak which continued on from the his win at last season's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Clinching the overall 400th win for the racing outfit led by coach Gibbs in the natiowide series, Denny Hamlin gave the team their second back-to-back victory in the sport after Martin Truex Jr.'s win last weekend.

With 20 laps to go in the 400-mile-long race, Hamlin started to slowly reel Larson in, nudging his 'best friend' for the lead on once the white flag waved. As both drivers got out of their cars after crossing the finish line, both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson seemed to be okay with how they raced each other on the track.

NASCAR @NASCAR THE FINISH EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT! THE FINISH EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT! https://t.co/xVd07BYjE2

It should be noted, however, that Larson already has two wins ths season, sealing him into the playoffs. On the other hand the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver was hunting his first of the 2023 season.

Denny Hamlin ties Tony Stewart for most career NASCAR Cup Series wins in history

Denny Hamlin's victory at at Kansas Speedway meant the 42-year-old owner operator in the NASCAR Cup Series managed to tie former driver Tony Stewart for the most number of wins in the history of the sport.

With 49 wins to his name after this weekend's result, Hamlin became the victor at a race which saw fans on the edge of their seats with 37 overtakes for the lead.

NASCAR @NASCAR



Larson, Byron and Hamlin lead the way with less than 40 to go! Buckle up, because the battle for the win is on!Larson, Byron and Hamlin lead the way with less than 40 to go! #AdventHealth400 Buckle up, because the battle for the win is on! Larson, Byron and Hamlin lead the way with less than 40 to go! #AdventHealth400 https://t.co/osz7fpin1I

Boasting a P15 on the list of drivers with the most wins in the sport, Denny Hamlin elaborated on how his late-race charge of Kyle Larson felt from behind the wheel of his #11 FedEx Toyota, and said:

“I got position on him there, was trying to side-draft him but clipped his left rear. Glad he was able to at least finish.”

Watch the NASCAR Cup Series go live from Darlington Raceway for the throwback weekend on Sunday, May 14, 2023, with the Goodyear 400 set to go live at 3:00 pm ET on FOX Sports (FS1).

