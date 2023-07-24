Who won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono?

In a fiercely contested NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway, Denny Hamlin emerged as the winner, claiming his seventh victory at the 'Tricky Triangle.' This was also the 50th victory of his career.

The race was not without its share of drama, though, leaving many fans angered by the final result.

As the final round of green flag stops of the 160-lap race approached, it was evident that the battle for victory would come down to a nail-biting showdown. Kyle Larson and Hamlin opted to take just two new right-side tires during their pit stops. By doing so, they positioned themselves at the front of the pack on a restart with seven laps remaining.

As the green flag waved, Larson and Hamlin engaged in an intense battle for the lead. The latter made a daring move, diving to the inside of Larson's No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

However, the maneuver caused Hamlin's car to drift up the track, making slight contact with Larson's car, and briefly pushing it into the wall. The aggressive move drew immediate attention among NASCAR fans and fellow drivers.

The race took an even more dramatic turn when Larson retaliated against Hamlin under caution, forcefully slamming his car's door into Hamlin's. The retaliation only added fuel to the fire, further intensifying the emotions surrounding the race's outcome.

Despite the contentious nature of the final laps, Hamlin managed to hold on to the lead and fend off Tyler Reddick, who took four new tires during his last pit stop. Reddick's fresh tires posed a threat, but Hamlin's experience at the NASCAR race in Pocono worked in his favor, enabling him to secure the top spot until the checkered flag.

However, the controversy surrounding Hamlin's victory did not end with the race.

As he brought his No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to the frontstretch to celebrate, the jubilant atmosphere quickly turned sour. Displeased NASCAR fans began booing loudly, and some even resorted to hurling bottles onto the track, expressing their discontent with the outcome.

For Hamlin, the victory marked a significant milestone as this was the 600th NASCAR win for Toyota. However, despite the achievements and accolades, the post-race atmosphere was tinged with disappointment and resentment.

Full results of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Speedway

Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing) Martin Truex Jr. (Joe Gibbs Racing) Tyler Reddick (23XI Racing) Kevin Harvick (Stewart-Haas Racing) Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG Daugherty Racing) Harrison Burton (Wood Brothers Racing) Erik Jones (Legacy Motor Club) Chase Elliott (Hendrick Motorsports) Aric Almirola (Stewart-Haas Racing) Bubba Wallace (23XI Racing) Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing) William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports) Todd Gilliland (Front Row Motorsports) Brad Keselowski (RFK Racing) A.J. Allmendinger (Kaulig Racing) Chris Buescher (RFK Racing) Michael McDowell (Front Row Motorsports) Noah Gragson (Legacy Motor Club) Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports) Kyle Busch (Richard Childress Racing) Alex Bowman (Hendrick Motorsports) Austin Cindric (Team Penske) Cole Custer (Rick Ware Racing) J.J. Yeley (Rick Ware Racing) Corey LaJoie (Spire Motorsports) Ty Dillon (Spire Motorsports) Chase Briscoe (Stewart-Haas Racing) Ryan Blaney (Team Penske) Ryan Preece (Stewart-Haas Racing) BJ McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports) Justin Haley (Kaulig Racing) Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing) Joey Logano (Team Penske) Daniel Suárez (Trackhouse Racing)