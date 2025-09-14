Who won the NASCAR playoff race today at Bristol? Full results from 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 14, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race is finally done and dusted. The third playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 7:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 48 minutes, and 10 seconds at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Ad

This year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which had 39 entries, saw a total of 36 lead changes among 14 drivers, as well as witnessed 14 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR playoff race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Bristol’s 0.533-mile-short track and clinched his Round of 12 spot of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Ad
Trending
Ad

Bell emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on Lap 497 of the 500 from Zane Smith and then survived a hard, square shot to his rear bumper from Brad Keselowski in the final corner of the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

The 30-year-old driver from Norman, Oklahoma, led for 12 laps and crossed the finish line by a thin margin of 0.343 seconds over Keselowski to take the checkered flag at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The win marked Bell’s 13th career win in the series and completed JGR’s Round of 16 sweep. The first two races of that round were won by Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin at Darlington and Gateway, respectively.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski finished runner-up, followed by Zane Smith, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano in the top five. Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs completed the top 10.

2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  2. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  3. #38 - Zane Smith
  4. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  5. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  6. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  7. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  8. #48 - Alex Bowman (P)
  9. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  10. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  11. #17 - Chris Buescher
  12. #24 - William Byron (P)
  13. #7 - Justin Haley
  14. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  16. #8 - Kyle Busch
  17. #71 - Michael McDowell
  18. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  20. #43 - Erik Jones
  21. #60 - Ryan Preece
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #4 - Noah Gragson
  24. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  25. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  26. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)
  27. #10 - Ty Dillon
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon (P)
  29. #51 - Cody Ware
  30. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  31. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  32. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  33. #41 - Cole Custer
  34. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  35. #66 - Chad Finchum
  36. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  38. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  39. #21 - Josh Berry (P)

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21 for the fourth playoff race of the season, the first race of Round of 12.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications