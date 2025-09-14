Who won the NASCAR playoff race today at Bristol? Full results from 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race is finally done and dusted. The third playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 7:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 48 minutes, and 10 seconds at Bristol Motor Speedway.This year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which had 39 entries, saw a total of 36 lead changes among 14 drivers, as well as witnessed 14 caution flags.Who won the NASCAR playoff race today?Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Bristol’s 0.533-mile-short track and clinched his Round of 12 spot of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.Bell emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on Lap 497 of the 500 from Zane Smith and then survived a hard, square shot to his rear bumper from Brad Keselowski in the final corner of the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.The 30-year-old driver from Norman, Oklahoma, led for 12 laps and crossed the finish line by a thin margin of 0.343 seconds over Keselowski to take the checkered flag at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race. The win marked Bell’s 13th career win in the series and completed JGR’s Round of 16 sweep. The first two races of that round were won by Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin at Darlington and Gateway, respectively.Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski finished runner-up, followed by Zane Smith, Ryan Blaney, and Joey Logano in the top five. Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, and Ty Gibbs completed the top 10.2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race final resultsHere are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the Bristol Motor Speedway:#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#38 - Zane Smith#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#67 - Corey Heim (i)#77 - Carson Hocevar#48 - Alex Bowman (P)#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#54 - Ty Gibbs#17 - Chris Buescher#24 - William Byron (P)#7 - Justin Haley#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#8 - Kyle Busch#71 - Michael McDowell#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#43 - Erik Jones#60 - Ryan Preece#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#4 - Noah Gragson#34 - Todd Gilliland#33 - Austin Hill (i)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)#10 - Ty Dillon#3 - Austin Dillon (P)#51 - Cody Ware#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#41 - Cole Custer#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#66 - Chad Finchum#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#99 - Daniel Suárez#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#21 - Josh Berry (P)You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21 for the fourth playoff race of the season, the first race of Round of 12.