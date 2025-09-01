Who won the NASCAR playoff race today at Darlington? Full results from 2025 Cook Out Southern 500

The 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 is finally done and dusted. The first playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 6 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 51 minutes, and seven seconds at Darlington Raceway.This year’s Cook Out Southern 500, which had 38 entries, saw eight 23 lead changes among 10 drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.Who won the NASCAR race today?Chase Briscoe, driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at famed Darlington’s 1.366-mile-long track and clinched his Round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.Briscoe leads from the outside with Tyler Reddick on the inside when the race restarts on Lap 320 and stays out front, holding off hard-charging Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones in the final 20 laps to cross the finish line in P1.The 30-year-old driver from Mitchell, Indiana, led 309 laps and crossed the finish line by a thin margin of 0.408 seconds over Reddick to take the checkered flag in his second consecutive Cook Out Southern 500. The win marked Briscoe’s fourth career win in the series, and he became the first driver to earn two Southern 500s in a row since Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006.Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick finished runner-up, followed by Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, and AJ Allmendinger in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Carson Hocevar, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 20th in the 38-driver field.2025 Cook Out Southern 500 final resultsHere are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway:#19 - Chase Briscoe#45 - Tyler Reddick#43 - Erik Jones#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#16 - AJ Allmendinger#23 - Bubba Wallace#11 - Denny Hamlin#8 - Kyle Busch#77 - Carson Hocevar#17 - Chris Buescher#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#38 - Zane Smith#4 - Noah Gragson#6 - Brad Keselowski#60 - Ryan Preece#9 - Chase Elliott#12 - Ryan Blaney#5 - Kyle Larson#22 - Joey Logano#24 - William Byron#54 - Ty Gibbs#3 - Austin Dillon#41 - Cole Custer#99 - Daniel Suarez#34 - Todd Gilliland#7 - Justin Haley#35 - Riley Herbst#20 - Christopher Bell#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen#71 - Michael McDowell#10 - Ty Dillon#66 - Timmy Hill#44 - Derek Kraus#51 - Cody Ware#21 - Josh BerryYou can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the World Wide Technology Raceway on September 7 for the second playoff race of the season.