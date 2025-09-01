Who won the NASCAR playoff race today at Darlington? Full results from 2025 Cook Out Southern 500

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 01, 2025 03:28 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 is finally done and dusted. The first playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 6 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 51 minutes, and seven seconds at Darlington Raceway.

Ad

This year’s Cook Out Southern 500, which had 38 entries, saw eight 23 lead changes among 10 drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Chase Briscoe, driving the #19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at famed Darlington’s 1.366-mile-long track and clinched his Round of 12 of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Ad
Trending

Briscoe leads from the outside with Tyler Reddick on the inside when the race restarts on Lap 320 and stays out front, holding off hard-charging Tyler Reddick and Erik Jones in the final 20 laps to cross the finish line in P1.

The 30-year-old driver from Mitchell, Indiana, led 309 laps and crossed the finish line by a thin margin of 0.408 seconds over Reddick to take the checkered flag in his second consecutive Cook Out Southern 500. The win marked Briscoe’s fourth career win in the series, and he became the first driver to earn two Southern 500s in a row since Greg Biffle in 2005 and 2006.

Ad

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick finished runner-up, followed by Erik Jones, John Hunter Nemechek, and AJ Allmendinger in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Carson Hocevar, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 20th in the 38-driver field.

2025 Cook Out Southern 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #43 - Erik Jones
  4. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  5. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  6. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  7. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #1 - Ross Chastain
  12. #2 - Austin Cindric
  13. #38 - Zane Smith
  14. #4 - Noah Gragson
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #60 - Ryan Preece
  17. #9 - Chase Elliott
  18. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  19. #5 - Kyle Larson
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  26. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #7 - Justin Haley
  28. #35 - Riley Herbst
  29. #20 - Christopher Bell
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #10 - Ty Dillon
  35. #66 - Timmy Hill
  36. #44 - Derek Kraus
  37. #51 - Cody Ware
  38. #21 - Josh Berry

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the World Wide Technology Raceway on September 7 for the second playoff race of the season.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications