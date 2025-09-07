Who won the NASCAR playoff race today at Gateway? Full results from 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300

The 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 is finally done and dusted. The second playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 3 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, three minutes, and 11 seconds at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway).This year’s Enjoy Illinois 300, which had 36 entries, saw eight 15-lead changes among nine drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.Who won the NASCAR playoff race today?Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his fifth win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Gateway’s 1.25-mile-long track and clinched his Round of 12 spot of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.Hamlin, who started on the pole, emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Brad Keselowski on Lap 216 of 240 and then stayed out front, holding off his teammate Chase Briscoe in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.The 44-year-old driver from Tampa, Florida, led a race-best 75 of the 240 laps and crossed the finish line by a thin margin of 1.620 seconds over Briscoe to take the checkered flag at Enjoy Illinois 300. The win marked Hamlin’s 59th career win in the series and gave Toyota its 200th Cup victory.Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe finished runner-up, followed by Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, and the defending series champion Joey Logano in the top-five. John Hunter Nemechek, Christopher Bell, Bubba Wallace, Chris Buescher, and Ty Gibbs completed the top 10.2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 final resultsHere are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway:#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#17 - Chris Buescher#54 - Ty Gibbs#24 - William Byron (P)#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#60 - Ryan Preece#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#6 - Brad Keselowski#3 - Austin Dillon (P)#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#43 - Erik Jones#8 - Kyle Busch#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (P) (R)#48 - Alex Bowman (P)#41 - Cole Custer#7 - Justin Haley#51 - Cody Ware#4 - Noah Gragson#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#34 - Todd Gilliland#38 - Zane Smith#10 - Ty Dillon#99 - Daniel Suárez#21 - Josh Berry (P)You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 14 for the third playoff race of the season, the elimination race of Round of 16.