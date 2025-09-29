Who won the NASCAR playoff race today at Kansas? Full results from 2025 Hollywood Casino 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 29, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Kansas - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 result at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 is finally done and dusted. The fifth playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 3 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 19 minutes, and 35 seconds at Kansas Speedway.

This year’s Hollywood Casino 400, which had 37 entries, saw 20 lead changes among 11 drivers and nine caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR playoff race today?

Chase Elliott, driving the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Kansas’s 1.5-mile-long track and clinched his Round of 8 spot in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

In a thrilling double-overtime race, Elliott was running around fifth or sixth place with two laps to go, but Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin made contact on the final lap while battling for the lead, and it opened a gate for the #9 HMS driver to cross the finish line in P1.

The 29-year-old driver from Dawsonville, Georgia, led for 24 laps and crossed the finish line by a thin margin of 0.069 seconds over Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag at the Hollywood Casino 400. The win marked Elliott’s 21st career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin finished runner-up after leading a race-high 159 laps, followed by Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace in the top five. Kyle Larson, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, and Shane van Gisbergen completed the top 10.

2025 Hollywood Casino 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  4. #19- Chase Briscoe (P)
  5. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  7. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  8. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  9. #24 - William Byron (P)
  10. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  11. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  12. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  13. #10 - Ty Dillon
  14. #71 - Michael McDowell
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #43 - Erik Jones
  17. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  18. #7 - Justin Haley
  19. #8 - Kyle Busch
  20. #41 - Cole Custer
  21. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #4 - Noah Gragson
  24. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  25. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  26. #60 - Ryan Preece
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #48 - Alex Bowman
  29. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  30. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  31. #38 - Zane Smith
  32. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  33. #21 - Josh Berry
  34. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  37. #51 - Cody Ware

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Charlotte Bristol Motor Speedway Road Course on October 6 for the sixth playoff race of the season, the third race of the Round of 12

