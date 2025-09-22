Who won the NASCAR playoff race today at New Hampshire? Full results from 2025 Mobil 1 301

The 2025 Mobil 1 301 is finally done and dusted. The fourth playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 2 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, seven minutes, and 53 seconds at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.This year’s Mobil 1 301, which had 36 entries, saw 14 lead changes among seven drivers and eight caution flags.Who won the NASCAR playoff race today?Ryan Blaney, driving the #12 Ford for Team Penske, secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at New Hampshire’s 1.058-mile-long track and clinched his Round of 8 spot in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.Blaney emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead with 39 laps remaining and held off his de facto teammate Josh Berry in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.The 31-year-old driver from Hartford Township, Trumbull County, led for 116 of 301 laps and crossed the finish line by a thin margin of 0.937 seconds over Berry to take the checkered flag at the Mobil 1 301. The win marked Blaney’s 16th career win in the series.Meanwhile, Josh Berry contended for the win despite a spin on the second stage of the race and finished runner-up, followed by William Byron, Joey Logano, and Chase Elliott in the top five. Last year New Hampshire winner Christopher Bell, Kyle Larson, Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain, and Chase Briscoe completed the top 10.2025 Mobil 1 301 final resultsHere are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Mobil 1 301 at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway:#12 - Ryan Blaney (P)#21 - Josh Berry#24 - William Byron (P)#22 - Joey Logano (P)#9 - Chase Elliott (P)#20 - Christopher Bell (P)#5 - Kyle Larson (P)#71 - Michael McDowell#1 - Ross Chastain (P)#19 - Chase Briscoe (P)#77 - Carson Hocevar#11 - Denny Hamlin (P)#3 - Austin Dillon#60 - Ryan Preece#48 - Alex Bowman#4 - Noah Gragson#2 - Austin Cindric (P)#17 - Chris Buescher#34 - Todd Gilliland#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#45 - Tyler Reddick (P)#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#6 - Brad Keselowski#41 - Cole Custer#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#23 - Bubba Wallace (P)#38 - Zane Smith#43 - Erik Jones#10 - Ty Dillon#8 - Kyle Busch#51 - Cody Ware#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#7 - Justin Haley#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#54 - Ty Gibbs#99 - Daniel SuárezYou can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Kansas Speedway on September 28 for the fifth playoff race of the season, the second race of the Round of 12.