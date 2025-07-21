Who won the NASCAR race at Dover? Full results from 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

The 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is finally done and dusted. The 21st race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 2 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 40 minutes, and 18 seconds at Dover Motor Speedway.This year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, which had 37 entries, saw 13 lead changes among 10 drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.Who won the NASCAR race today?Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, secured his fourth win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Dover’s one-mile track.Hamlin grabbed the lead from Christopher Bell on Lap 341 and then held off his JGR teammate Chase Briscoe, who was on old tires in double overtime, to cross the finish line in P1.NASCAR veteran led 67 laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.310 seconds over Briscoe to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The win marked Hamlin’s 58th career win in the series.Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe finished runner-up, followed by Alex Bowman, Kyle Larson, and Ty Gibbs in the top five. Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher, and Brad Keselowski completed the top 10.Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, finished 14th in the 37-driver field.2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 final resultsHere are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Dover Motor Speedway:#11 - Denny Hamlin#19 - Chase Briscoe#48 - Alex Bowman#5 - Kyle Larson#54 - Ty Gibbs#9 - Chase Elliott#23 - Bubba Wallace#12 - Ryan Blaney#17 - Chris Buescher#6 - Brad Keselowski#8 - Kyle Busch#45 - Tyler Reddick#71 - Michael McDowell#22 - Joey Logano#3 - Austin Dillon#2 - Austin Cindric#7 - Justin Haley#20 - Christopher Bell#60 - Ryan Preece#10 - Ty Dillon#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#38 - Zane Smith#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#34 - Todd Gilliland#99 - Daniel Suárez#43 - Erik Jones#21 - Josh Berry#41 - Cole Custer#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#24 - William Byron#4 - Noah Gragson#1 - Ross Chastain#44 - J. J. Yeley (i)#77 - Carson Hocevar#51 - Cody Ware#16 - A. J. AllmendingerYou can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 27 for the 22nd race of the season.