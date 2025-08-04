Who won the NASCAR race at Iowa? Full results from 2025 Iowa Corn 350

The 2025 Iowa Corn 350 is finally done and dusted. The 23rd race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 3:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 17 minutes, and 47 seconds at Iowa Speedway.This year’s Iowa Corn 350, which had 37 entries, saw 10 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed 12 caution flags.Who won the NASCAR race today?William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Iowa’s 0.875-mile-short track. He earned a fuel-mileage victory.Byron and his #24 crew chief Rudy Fugle played their perfect fuel-mileage strategy that helped them to reach victory lane at Iowa. The #24 driver made his final pit stop on Lap 206 and benefited when 50 of the final 144 laps were run under yellow.Byron grabbed the lead from his teammate Chase Elliott with 74 laps to go and then held off Chase Briscoe to cross the finish line in P1.The 27-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina native, led 141 laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 1.192 seconds over Briscoe to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Iowa Corn 350. The win marked Byron’s 15th career win in the series.Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe finished runner-up, followed by Brad Keselowski, the defending winner of the event, Ryan Blaney, and Ryan Preece in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, Carson Hocevar, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.2025 Iowa Corn 350 final resultsHere are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway:#24 - William Byron#19 - Chase Briscoe#6 - Brad Keselowski#12 - Ryan Blaney#60 - Ryan Preece#23 - Bubba Wallace#48 - Alex Bowman#77 - Carson Hocevar#22 - Joey Logano#3 - Austin Dillon#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#21 - Josh Berry#9 - Chase Elliott#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#20 - Christopher Bell#16 - AJ Allmendinger#45 - Tyler Reddick#8 - Kyle Busch#54 - Ty Gibbs#17 - Chris Buescher#7 - Justin Haley#11 - Denny Hamlin#99 - Daniel Suarez#41 - Cole Custer#71 - Michael McDowell#5 - Kyle Larson#4 - Noah Gragson#35 - Riley Herbst#88 - Shane Van Gisbergen#51 - Cody Ware#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.#34 - Todd Gilliland#10 - Ty Dillon#38 - Zane Smith#66 - Joey GaseYou can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Watkins Glen International on August 10 for the 24th race of the season.