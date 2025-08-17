Who won the NASCAR race today at Richmond? Full results from 2025 Cook Out 400

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 17, 2025 03:47 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is finally done and dusted. The 25th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 7:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 11 minutes, and 14 seconds at Richmond Raceway.

This year’s Cook Out 400, which had 38 entries, saw eight 24-lead changes among 11 drivers and witnessed five caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Austin Dillon, driving the #3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Richmond’s 0.75-mile-short track. It marked his second straight win at Richmond, and the victory locked his spot in the 2025 playoff season.

Dillon emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time under green flag conditions with 21 laps to go in the 400-lap race and then comfortably held off playoff bubble driver Alex Bowman in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1. His win shook up the playoff picture before next week’s regular-season Daytona finale.

The 35-year-old racer from Welcome, North Carolina, led the race for a high of 107 laps and crossed the finish line by a huge margin of 2.471 seconds over Alex Bowman to take the checkered flag in Saturday’s Cook Out 400. The win marked Dillon’s sixth career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Alex Bowman finished runner-up, followed by Ryan Blaney, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and Austin Cindric in the top five. Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, Josh Berry, Brad Keselowski, and Denny Hamlin completed the top 10.

2025 Cook Out 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway:

  1. #3 - Austin Dillon
  2. #48 - Alex Bowman
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #2 - Austin Cindric
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  8. #21 - Josh Berry
  9. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  10. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  11. #38 - Zane Smith
  12. #24 - William Byron
  13. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  15. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  16. #8 - Kyle Busch
  17. #71 - Michael McDowell
  18. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #10 - Ty Dillon
  21. #20 - Christopher Bell
  22. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #4 - Noah Gragson
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  30. #17 - Chris Buescher
  31. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  34. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  35. #60 - Ryan Preece
  36. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  37. #7 - Justin Haley
  38. #9 - Chase Elliott

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Daytona International Speedway on August 23rd for the 26th race of the season.

Yash Soni

Edited by Yash Soni
