Who won the NASCAR race at Sonoma? Full results from 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 14, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
NASCAR Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma

The 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 is finally done and dusted. The 20th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 3:30 p.m. ET and lasted for two hours, 54 minutes, and 55 seconds at Sonoma Raceway.

This year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350, which had 37 entries, saw 12 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Sonoma’s 1.99-mile road course in a dominant fashion. All three of his wins on the season came at road courses.

Van Gisbergen, who started on pole, emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on Lap 107 from Chase Briscoe and then held off the rest of the field to secure a convincing victory on a pleasant Sunday afternoon in wine country.

The 36-year-old New Zealander led a race-high 97 laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 1.128 seconds over Briscoe to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. The win marked SVG’s second consecutive race of the season and the fourth of his career in the series.

Meanwhile, Chase Briscoe finished runner-up, followed by Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, and Christopher Bell in the top five. Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, William Byron, the defending series champion Joey Logano, and Kyle Busch completed the top 10.

Kyle Larson, the defending winner of the event, finished 35th in the 37-driver field.

2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at the Sonoma Raceway:

  1. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  2. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #71 - Michael McDowell
  5. #20 - Christopher Bell
  6. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  7. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #22 - Joey Logano
  10. #8 - Kyle Busch
  11. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  12. #60 - Ryan Preece
  13. #21 - Josh Berry
  14. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  15. #7 - Justin Haley
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #10 - Ty Dillon
  18. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  19. #48 - Alex Bowman
  20. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  21. #3 - Austin Dillon
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #1 - Ross Chastain
  25. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  26. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  27. #38 - Zane Smith
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #2 - Austin Cindric
  31. #78 - Katherine Legge
  32. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #5 - Kyle Larson
  36. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  37. #4 - Noah Gragson

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Dover Motor Speedway on July 20 for the 21st race of the season.

Edited by Yash Soni
