  Who won the NASCAR race today at Charlotte? Full results from 2025 Coca-Cola 600

Who won the NASCAR race today at Charlotte? Full results from 2025 Coca-Cola 600

By Yash Soni
Modified May 26, 2025 04:16 GMT
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte results (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600, the crown jewel race, is finally done and dusted. The 13th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 6 pm ET and lasted for four hours, 25 minutes, and eight seconds at Charlotte Motor Speedway, with 40 entries.

This year’s Coca-Cola 600 saw 34 lead changes among 11 different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Ross Chastain, driving the #1 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, made a daring move late in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 to earn his first win of the season at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Starting from 40th position, Chastain emerged victorious when he took the lead from dominant William Byron in a crunch time with laps to go and stayed out front to clinch his first victory in the crown jewel event. Earlier in the Saturday’s practice session, Chastain wrecked his #1 Trackhouse car and had to go to a backup car in the 600-mile main event.

The 32-year-old Alva, Florida, native led eight laps and crossed the finish line 0.673 seconds ahead of Byron to take the checkered flag. The win marked Chastain’s sixth of his career.

Meanwhile, William Byron, who dominated the race, winning the first three stages, finished as runner-up, followed by pole sitter Chase Briscoe, A. J. Allmendinger, and Brad Keselowski in the top five. Chase Elliott, Michael McDowell, Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, and Noah Gragson completed the top 10.

Kyle Larson’s double attempt to complete both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday ended with him after Hendrick Motorsports star crashed out in both races.

2025 Coca-Cola 600 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  5. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  6. #9 - Chase Elliott
  7. #71 - Michael McDowell
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #60 - Ryan Preece
  10. #4 - Noah Gragson
  11. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #43 - Erik Jones
  14. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  17. #22 - Joey Logano
  18. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  19. #10 - Ty Dillon
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #41 - Cole Custer
  22. #17 - Chris Buescher
  23. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  24. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  25. #51 - Cody Ware
  26. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #7 - Justin Haley
  31. #2 - Austin Cindric
  32. #44 - Derek Kraus
  33. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  37. #5 - Kyle Larson
  38. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  39. #38 - Zane Smith
  40. #84 - Jimmie Johnson

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Nashville Superspeedway for the 14th race of the season on June 1.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

