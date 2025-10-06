Who won the NASCAR race today at Charlotte Roval? Full results from 2025 Bank of America Roval 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 06, 2025 02:34 GMT
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bank of America Roval 400 results (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 is finally done and dusted. The sixth playoff race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 3 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, three minutes, and 51 seconds at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

This year’s Bank of America Roval 400, which had 37 entries, saw 15 lead changes among six drivers and three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR playoff race today?

Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, secured his fifth win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Charlotte ROVAL’s 2.32-mile-long road course.

Rookie SVG was the driver to watch on Sunday, but the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, and Christopher Bell gave him a challenge at various points throughout the 252.9-mile race. But the Trackhouse driver easily crossed the finish line in the end.

In a Round of 12 elimination race, the 36-year-old driver from New Zealand led for 57 of 109 laps and crossed the finish line by a huge margin of 15.1 seconds over Larson to take the checkered flag at the Bank of America Roval 400. The win marked Van Gisbergen’s sixth career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished runner-up. Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, and Michael McDowell in the top five. Ryan Preece, Daniel Suárez, Chase Elliott, A. J. Allmendinger, and Tyler Reddick completed the top 10.

Riley Herbst, who initially finished 30th, has been disqualified for failing weights in the post-race inspection.

Four drivers who were knocked from the championship run are Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, and Austin Cindric.

2025 Bank of America Roval 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course:

  1. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson (P)
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell (P)
  4. #17 - Chris Buescher
  5. #71 - Michael McDowell
  6. #60 - Ryan Preece
  7. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott (P)
  9. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  10. #45 - Tyler Reddick (P)
  11. #24 - William Byron (P)
  12. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney (P)
  14. #19 - Chase Briscoe (P)
  15. #23 - Bubba Wallace (P)
  16. #21 - Josh Berry
  17. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  20. #22 - Joey Logano (P)
  21. #1 - Ross Chastain (P)
  22. #41 - Cole Custer
  23. #11 - Denny Hamlin (P)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #7 - Justin Haley
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #10 - Ty Dillon
  28. #4 - Noah Gragson
  29. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #3 - Austin Dillon
  32. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #8 - Kyle Busch
  35. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  36. #2 - Austin Cindric (P)
  37. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 13 for the seventh playoff race of the season, the first race of the Round of 8.

