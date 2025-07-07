Who won the NASCAR race today at Chicago? Full results from 2025 Grant Park 165

The 2025 Grant Park 165 is finally done and dusted. The 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 2 p.m. ET and lasted for two hours, 28 minutes, and 17 seconds at Chicago Street Course.

This year’s Grant Park 165, which had 40 entries, saw six lead changes among five drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Chicago’s 2.2-mile-long track. With the Grant Park 165 win, he completed a weekend sweep of the Cup and Xfinity Series races, both from the pole position.

In the fan-favorite Chicago race, SVG emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on Lap 60 from Chase Briscoe and then survived two cautions and restarts to cross the finish line in P1.

The 36-year-old New Zealander led 26 and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.887 seconds over Ty Gibbs to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Grant Park 165. The win marked Van Gisbergen’s second win of the season and the third of his career in the series.

Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch in the top five. A. J. Allmendinger, Ryan Preece, the defending winner of the event Alex Bowman, Austin Hill, and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 11th in the 40-driver field.

2025 Grant Park 165 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course:

#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #54 - Ty Gibbs #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #8 - Kyle Busch #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #60 - Ryan Preece #48 - Alex Bowman #33 - Austin Hill (i) #1 - Ross Chastain #22 - Joey Logano #12 - Ryan Blaney #5 - Kyle Larson #38 - Zane Smith #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #9 - Chase Elliott #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #17 - Chris Buescher #78 - Katherine Legge #10 - Ty Dillon #66 - Josh Bilicki (i) #7 - Justin Haley #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #43 - Erik Jones #51 - Cody Ware #2 - Austin Cindric #23 - Bubba Wallace #99 - Daniel Suárez #4 - Noah Gragson #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #71 - Michael McDowell #41 - Cole Custer #21 - Josh Berry #77 - Carson Hocevar #3 - Austin Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #34 - Todd Gilliland #13 - Will Brown #24 - William Byron

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Sonoma Raceway on July 13 for the 20th race of the season.

