Who won the NASCAR race today at Chicago? Full results from 2025 Grant Park 165

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 07, 2025 11:32 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series in Chicago - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 in Chicago (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Grant Park 165 is finally done and dusted. The 19th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 2 p.m. ET and lasted for two hours, 28 minutes, and 17 seconds at Chicago Street Course.

This year’s Grant Park 165, which had 40 entries, saw six lead changes among five drivers and witnessed seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Shane van Gisbergen, driving the #88 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Chicago’s 2.2-mile-long track. With the Grant Park 165 win, he completed a weekend sweep of the Cup and Xfinity Series races, both from the pole position.

In the fan-favorite Chicago race, SVG emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time on Lap 60 from Chase Briscoe and then survived two cautions and restarts to cross the finish line in P1.

The 36-year-old New Zealander led 26 and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.887 seconds over Ty Gibbs to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Grant Park 165. The win marked Van Gisbergen’s second win of the season and the third of his career in the series.

Meanwhile, Ty Gibbs finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Reddick, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch in the top five. A. J. Allmendinger, Ryan Preece, the defending winner of the event Alex Bowman, Austin Hill, and Ross Chastain completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 11th in the 40-driver field.

2025 Grant Park 165 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Grant Park 165 at the Chicago Street Course:

  1. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  2. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  7. #60 - Ryan Preece
  8. #48 - Alex Bowman
  9. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  10. #1 - Ross Chastain
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #5 - Kyle Larson
  14. #38 - Zane Smith
  15. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  18. #17 - Chris Buescher
  19. #78 - Katherine Legge
  20. #10 - Ty Dillon
  21. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  22. #7 - Justin Haley
  23. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  24. #20 - Christopher Bell
  25. #43 - Erik Jones
  26. #51 - Cody Ware
  27. #2 - Austin Cindric
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  30. #4 - Noah Gragson
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #71 - Michael McDowell
  33. #41 - Cole Custer
  34. #21 - Josh Berry
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #3 - Austin Dillon
  37. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  38. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  39. #13 - Will Brown
  40. #24 - William Byron

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Sonoma Raceway on July 13 for the 20th race of the season.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

