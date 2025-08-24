Who won the NASCAR race today at Daytona? Full results from 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is finally done and dusted. The 26th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 7:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, three minutes, and 20 seconds at Daytona International Speedway.This year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, which had 40 entries, saw eight 44-lead changes among 19 drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.Who won the NASCAR race today?Ryan Blaney, driving the #12 Ford for Team Penske, secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona’s 2.5-mile-long track.Blaney emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Cole Custer on Turn four of the last lap in a nail-biting four-driver battle and then held off Daniel Suarez to cross the finish line in P1.The 31-year-old racer from Hartford Township, Ohio, led 27 laps and crossed the finish line by a thin margin of 0.031 seconds over Suarez to take the checkered flag in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. The win marked Blaney’s 15th career win in the series.Meanwhile, Daniel Suárez finished runner-up, followed by Justin Haley, Cole Custer, and Erik Jones in the top five. Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 final resultsHere are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway:#12 - Ryan Blaney#99 - Daniel Suárez#7 - Justin Haley#41 - Cole Custer#43 - Erik Jones#5 - Kyle Larson#17 - Chris Buescher#54 - Ty Gibbs#21 - Josh Berry#9 - Chase Elliott#34 - Todd Gilliland#71 - Michael McDowell#20 - Christopher Bell#60 - Ryan Preece#1 - Ross Chastain#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#42- John Hunter Nemechek#6 - Brad Keselowski#24 - William Byron#51 - Cody Ware#45 - Tyler Reddick#10 - Ty Dillon#19 - Chase Briscoe#3 - Austin Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#22 - Joey Logano#44 - Joey Gase (i)#66 - Casey Mears#33 - Austin Hill (i)#38 - Zane Smith#78 - B. J. McLeod (i)#8 - Kyle Busch#77 - Carson Hocevar#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#23 - Bubba Wallace#4 - Noah Gragson#2 - Austin Cindric#35 - Riley Herbst (R)You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Darlington Raceway on August 31st for the first playoff race of the season.