Who won the NASCAR race today at Daytona? Full results from 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 24, 2025 04:17 GMT
NASCAR: Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is finally done and dusted. The 26th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 7:30 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, three minutes, and 20 seconds at Daytona International Speedway.

This year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, which had 40 entries, saw eight 44-lead changes among 19 drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Ryan Blaney, driving the #12 Ford for Team Penske, secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona’s 2.5-mile-long track.

Blaney emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Cole Custer on Turn four of the last lap in a nail-biting four-driver battle and then held off Daniel Suarez to cross the finish line in P1.

The 31-year-old racer from Hartford Township, Ohio, led 27 laps and crossed the finish line by a thin margin of 0.031 seconds over Suarez to take the checkered flag in Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. The win marked Blaney’s 15th career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Daniel Suárez finished runner-up, followed by Justin Haley, Cole Custer, and Erik Jones in the top five. Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  2. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  3. #7 - Justin Haley
  4. #41 - Cole Custer
  5. #43 - Erik Jones
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  9. #21 - Josh Berry
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  12. #71 - Michael McDowell
  13. #20 - Christopher Bell
  14. #60 - Ryan Preece
  15. #1 - Ross Chastain
  16. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  17. #42- John Hunter Nemechek
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  19. #24 - William Byron
  20. #51 - Cody Ware
  21. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  22. #10 - Ty Dillon
  23. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  24. #3 - Austin Dillon
  25. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  26. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  27. #22 - Joey Logano
  28. #44 - Joey Gase (i)
  29. #66 - Casey Mears
  30. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  31. #38 - Zane Smith
  32. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  33. #8 - Kyle Busch
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #48 - Alex Bowman
  37. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  38. #4 - Noah Gragson
  39. #2 - Austin Cindric
  40. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Darlington Raceway on August 31st for the first playoff race of the season.

