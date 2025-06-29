Who won the NASCAR race today at EchoPark? Full results from 2025 Quaker State 400

The 2025 Quaker State 400 is finally done and dusted. The 18th race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season started at 7 p.m. ET and lasted for three hours, 34 minutes, and 54 seconds at EchoPark Speedway.

This year’s Quaker State 400, which had 40 entries, saw 46 lead changes among different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Chase Elliott, driving the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, secured his first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at EchoPark’s 1.54-mile-long tri-oval track.

In the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Challenge opener, Elliott emerged victorious when he made a last-lap pass on Brad Keselowski for the lead off Turn 2 on Lap 260 to cross the finish line in P1.

The 29-year-old Dawsonville, Georgia native led 40 laps and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.062 seconds over RFK Racing driver Keselowski to take the checkered flag in Saturday’s Quaker State 400. The win marked the end of Elliott’s 44-race winless streak and the 20th win of his career in the series.

Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski finished runner-up, followed by Alex Bowman, Tyler Reddick, and Erik Jones in the top five. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Zane Smith, Ty Dillon, Chris Buescher, and Carson Hocevar completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, who started on pole, was knocked out early in the race after being involved in the multicar wreck on Lap 70. Logano had a DNF result at EchoPark.

2025 Quaker State 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Quaker State 400 at the EchoPark Speedway:

#9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #48 - Alex Bowman #45 - Tyler Reddick #43 - Erik Jones #47 - Ricky Stenhouse #38 - Zane Smith #10 - Ty Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Carson Hocevar #87 - Connor Zilisch #16 - AJ Allmendinger #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #78 - BJ McLeod #5 - Kyle Larson #71 - Michael McDowell #41 - Cole Custer #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #23 - Bubba Wallace #7 - Justin Haley #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #4 - Noah Gragson #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst #66 - David Starr #20 - Christopher Bell #11 - Denny Hamlin #21 - Josh Berry #1 - Ross Chastain #99 - Daniel Suarez #19 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #24 - William Byron #2 - Austin Cindric #01 - Corey LaJoie #12 - Ryan Blaney

You can catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at the Chicago Street Race on July 5 for the 19th race of the season.

