Who won the NASCAR race today? Final results from 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 03, 2025 01:29 GMT
AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix - Source: Getty
AUTO: MAR 02 NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Texas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is finally done and dusted. The third race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, seven minutes, and 20 seconds at Circuit of the Americas, with a total of 37 entries.

This year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix saw 20 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, holding off William Byron and Kyle Busch in the closing laps at COTA. The win marked his back-to-back victory in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Bell took control of the race when he grabbed the lead from Kyle Busch in Turn 1 on Lap 91 of 95 and then fended off a late challenge from Byron and Tyler Reddick on the final lap to take the thrilling victory at the Austin, Texas, road course.

The #20 JGR driver led eight laps and crossed the finish line 0.433 seconds ahead of the defending winner of the event, Byron, to take the checkered flag. It marked his first win at COTA and 11th of his Cup Series career.

William Byron finished runner-up, followed by polesitter Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Busch, who led a race-high 42 laps in the top five. Shane Van Gisbergen, Chris Buescher, Noah Gragson, Alex Bowman, and Todd Gilliland completed the top 10.

NASCAR Cup debutant, the 18-year-old Connor Zilisch’s bid for a solid finish on his debut ended early in the race after suffering a hard crash with Daniel Saurez on Lap 49. He finished last in the 37-driver field.

2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #
  7. #17 - Chris Buescher
  8. #4 - Noah Gragson
  9. #48 - Alex Bowman
  10. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  14. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  16. #7 - Justin Haley
  17. #35 - Riley Herbst #
  18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  19. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #41 - Cole Custer
  24. #22 - Joey Logano
  25. #2 - Austin Cindric
  26. #21 - Josh Berry
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #10 - Ty Dillon
  29. #38 - Zane Smith
  30. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #5 - Kyle Larson
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #3 - Austin Dillon
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  37. #87 - Connor Zilisch(i)

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Phoenix Raceway for the fourth race of the season on March 9, 2025.

