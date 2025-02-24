Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 24, 2025 01:01 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 - Source: Getty

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is finally done and dusted. The third race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 27 minutes, and 26 seconds at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 39 entries.

This year’s Ambetter Health 400 saw 50 lead changes among 63 different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the Ambetter Health 400, holding off Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson in overtime at Atlanta.

also-read-trending Trending

Bell led just the final of the 266 laps in the race on Sunday. He was in front of Hocevar and Larson when the race-closing caution flag waved for a multi-car incident and then declared the winner. It marked his first win of the season and 10th of his Cup Series career.

The drivers who involved in the multi-car accidents are Josh Berry, Ryan Preece, Justin Haley, Shane Van Gisbergen, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, and Tyler Reddick.

Carson Hocevar finished runner-up followed by Kyle Larson, pole-starter Ryan Blaney, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the top-five. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top 10.

Daniel Suarez, the defending winner of the event had a DNF result in a Lap 184 after being involved in a multi-car wreck.

2025 Ambetter Health 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  5. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #8 - Kyle Busch
  8. #1 - Ross Chastain
  9. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  10. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #38 - Zane Smith
  13. #71 - Michael McDowell
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott
  19. #60 - Ryan Preece
  20. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  21. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  22. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  23. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  24. #7 - Justin Haley
  25. #21 - Josh Berry
  26. #48 - Alex Bowman
  27. #24 - William Byron
  28. #2 - Austin Cindric
  29. #10 - Ty Dillon
  30. #17 - Chris Buescher
  31. #43 - Erik Jones
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  34. #4 - Noah Gragson
  35. #51 - Cody Ware
  36. #41 - Cole Custer
  37. #44 - J. J. Yeley
  38. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  39. #6 - Brad Keselowski

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Circuit of The Americas for the third race of the season on March 2, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
