Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 is finally done and dusted. The third race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 27 minutes, and 26 seconds at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with a total of 39 entries.

Ad

This year’s Ambetter Health 400 saw 50 lead changes among 63 different drivers and witnessed 11 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the Ambetter Health 400, holding off Carson Hocevar and Kyle Larson in overtime at Atlanta.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bell led just the final of the 266 laps in the race on Sunday. He was in front of Hocevar and Larson when the race-closing caution flag waved for a multi-car incident and then declared the winner. It marked his first win of the season and 10th of his Cup Series career.

The drivers who involved in the multi-car accidents are Josh Berry, Ryan Preece, Justin Haley, Shane Van Gisbergen, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, and Tyler Reddick.

Ad

Carson Hocevar finished runner-up followed by Kyle Larson, pole-starter Ryan Blaney, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the top-five. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace, and John Hunter Nemechek completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Daniel Suarez, the defending winner of the event had a DNF result in a Lap 184 after being involved in a multi-car wreck.

2025 Ambetter Health 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #77 - Carson Hocevar #5 - Kyle Larson #12 - Ryan Blaney #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #8 - Kyle Busch #1 - Ross Chastain #23 - Bubba Wallace #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #22 - Joey Logano #38 - Zane Smith #71 - Michael McDowell #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #34 - Todd Gilliland #3 - Austin Dillon #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #9 - Chase Elliott #60 - Ryan Preece #45 - Tyler Reddick #19 - Chase Briscoe #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #7 - Justin Haley #21 - Josh Berry #48 - Alex Bowman #24 - William Byron #2 - Austin Cindric #10 - Ty Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #43 - Erik Jones #54 - Ty Gibbs #99 - Daniel Suárez #4 - Noah Gragson #51 - Cody Ware #41 - Cole Custer #44 - J. J. Yeley #01 - Corey LaJoie #6 - Brad Keselowski

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Circuit of The Americas for the third race of the season on March 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"