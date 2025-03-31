Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Cook Out 400 in Martinsville

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is finally done and dusted. The seventh race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, five minutes, and 11 seconds at Martinsville Speedway, with 38 entries.

This year’s Cook Out 400 saw nine lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won his first race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season, the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville in a dominating fashion.

Hamlin, who started from fifth position, dominated the race, winning Stage 2 and leading the race for 274 of the last 275 laps, with the only exception being a lap led by polesitter and his teammate Christopher Bell, who raced door-to-door with #11 after the final restart on Lap 326 of 400.

The 44-year-old Tampa, Florida, native emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Chase Elliott on Lap 123 and never looked back to clinch his sixth career Martinsville win. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 4.617 seconds ahead of Bell to take the checkered flag. The win also marked the 55th of his Cup Series career.

Christopher Bell, who started on pole, finished runner-up, followed by Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson in the top five. Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, the defending series champion Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, and Todd Gilliland completed the top 10.

Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones, who finished 24th, was disqualified after failing to meet the minimum weight requirement in the post-race inspection. The penalty dropped him to 38th position in the 38-driver field.

2025 Cook Out 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

#11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #23 - Bubba Wallace #9 - Chase Elliott #5 - Kyle Larson #1 - Ross Chastain #60 - Ryan Preece #22 - Joey Logano #19 - Chase Briscoe #34 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #71 - Michael McDowell #54 - Ty Gibbs #45 - Tyler Reddick #10 - Ty Dillon #38 - Zane Smith #8 - Kyle Busch #3 - Austin Dillon #77 - Carson Hocevar #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #99 - Daniel Suárez #24 - William Byron #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #6 - Brad Keselowski #48 - Alex Bowman #7 - Justin Haley #4 - Noah Gragson #51 - Cody Ware #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #21 - Josh Berry #41 - Cole Custer #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #66 - Casey Mears #50 - Burt Myers #2 - Austin Cindric #43 - Erik Jones

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the season’s eighth race on April 6, 2025.

