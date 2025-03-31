  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Cook Out 400
  • Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Cook Out 400 in Martinsville

Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Cook Out 400 in Martinsville

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 31, 2025 01:22 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 at Martinsville (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is finally done and dusted. The seventh race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, five minutes, and 11 seconds at Martinsville Speedway, with 38 entries.

Ad

This year’s Cook Out 400 saw nine lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won his first race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season, the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville in a dominating fashion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Hamlin, who started from fifth position, dominated the race, winning Stage 2 and leading the race for 274 of the last 275 laps, with the only exception being a lap led by polesitter and his teammate Christopher Bell, who raced door-to-door with #11 after the final restart on Lap 326 of 400.

The 44-year-old Tampa, Florida, native emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead from Chase Elliott on Lap 123 and never looked back to clinch his sixth career Martinsville win. He crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 4.617 seconds ahead of Bell to take the checkered flag. The win also marked the 55th of his Cup Series career.

Ad

Christopher Bell, who started on pole, finished runner-up, followed by Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, and Kyle Larson in the top five. Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, the defending series champion Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, and Todd Gilliland completed the top 10.

Ad

Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones, who finished 24th, was disqualified after failing to meet the minimum weight requirement in the post-race inspection. The penalty dropped him to 38th position in the 38-driver field.

2025 Cook Out 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #20 - Christopher Bell
  3. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  4. #9 - Chase Elliott
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain
  7. #60 - Ryan Preece
  8. #22 - Joey Logano
  9. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  10. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  11. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  12. #71 - Michael McDowell
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  15. #10 - Ty Dillon
  16. #38 - Zane Smith
  17. #8 - Kyle Busch
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  21. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  24. #17 - Chris Buescher
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  27. #48 - Alex Bowman
  28. #7 - Justin Haley
  29. #4 - Noah Gragson
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  32. #21 - Josh Berry
  33. #41 - Cole Custer
  34. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  35. #66 - Casey Mears
  36. #50 - Burt Myers
  37. #2 - Austin Cindric
  38. #43 - Erik Jones

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the season’s eighth race on April 6, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी