Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Daytona 500 in Daytona

The much-awaited and biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500, is finally done and dusted after a lengthy weather delay. Sunday’s rain-delayed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race started at 1:30 and lasted for four hours, eight minutes, and 52 seconds at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 41 entries.

This year’s Daytona 500 saw 56 lead changes among 20 different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year, taking home the checkered flag after some brilliant maneuvering in overtime. With the win, he becomes the fifth driver to win back-to-back “The Great American Race” and the first since Denny Hamlin’s heroics (2019-20).

On the final lap of the chaotic race, three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who was in contention for a fourth victory in the event, moved to the outside, but contact between Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe triggered a multi-car wreck. Byron, who was running ninth, took advantage of it and avoided the chaos to win back-to-back Daytona 500s. The win marked the 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series for Byron.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick finished second, followed by two-time winner Jimmie Johnson, pole winner Chase Briscoe, and John Hunter Nemechek completing the top five. Alex Bowman, 2023 NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and debutant Helio Castroneves had a DNF result in the season-opening race.

2025 Daytona 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

#24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #84 - Jimmie Johnson #19 - Chase Briscoe #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #48 - Alex Bowman #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #40 - Justin Allgaier (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #71 - Michael McDowell #43 - Erik Jones #99 - Daniel Suárez #10 - Ty Dillon #9 - Chase Elliott #54 - Ty Gibbs #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #7 - Justin Haley #5 - Kyle Larson #41 - Cole Custer #01 - Corey LaJoie #3 - Austin Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #51 - Cody Ware #6 - Brad Keselowski #34 - Todd Gilliland #4 - Noah Gragson #23 - Bubba Wallace #77 - Carson Hocevar #20 - Christopher Bell #60 - Ryan Preece #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #8 - Kyle Busch #22 - Joey Logano #38 - Zane Smith #21 - Josh Berry #56 - Martin Truex Jr. #91 - Hélio Castroneves #1 - Ross Chastain #16 - A. J. Allmendinger

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Auto Club Speedway for the second race of the season on February 23, 2025.

