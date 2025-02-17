  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Daytona 500 in Daytona

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 17, 2025 03:24 GMT
NASCAR: DAYTONA 500 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series 2025 Daytona 500 (Source: Imagn)

The much-awaited and biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500, is finally done and dusted after a lengthy weather delay. Sunday’s rain-delayed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season-opening race started at 1:30 and lasted for four hours, eight minutes, and 52 seconds at Daytona International Speedway, with a total of 41 entries.

This year’s Daytona 500 saw 56 lead changes among 20 different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

William Byron, driving the #24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, won the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year, taking home the checkered flag after some brilliant maneuvering in overtime. With the win, he becomes the fifth driver to win back-to-back “The Great American Race” and the first since Denny Hamlin’s heroics (2019-20).

also-read-trending Trending
On the final lap of the chaotic race, three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, who was in contention for a fourth victory in the event, moved to the outside, but contact between Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe triggered a multi-car wreck. Byron, who was running ninth, took advantage of it and avoided the chaos to win back-to-back Daytona 500s. The win marked the 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series for Byron.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick finished second, followed by two-time winner Jimmie Johnson, pole winner Chase Briscoe, and John Hunter Nemechek completing the top five. Alex Bowman, 2023 NASCAR champion Ryan Blaney, Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier, and Chris Buescher completed the top 10.

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano and debutant Helio Castroneves had a DNF result in the season-opening race.

2025 Daytona 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #24 - William Byron
  2. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  3. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #40 - Justin Allgaier (i)
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #71 - Michael McDowell
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  14. #10 - Ty Dillon
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  17. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  18. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  19. #7 - Justin Haley
  20. #5 - Kyle Larson
  21. #41 - Cole Custer
  22. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  25. #51 - Cody Ware
  26. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  27. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  28. #4 - Noah Gragson
  29. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  30. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  31. #20 - Christopher Bell
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  34. #8 - Kyle Busch
  35. #22 - Joey Logano
  36. #38 - Zane Smith
  37. #21 - Josh Berry
  38. #56 - Martin Truex Jr.
  39. #91 - Hélio Castroneves
  40. #1 - Ross Chastain
  41. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Auto Club Speedway for the second race of the season on February 23, 2025.

