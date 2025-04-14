  • home icon
Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Food City 500 in Bristol

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 14, 2025 00:50 GMT
NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Food City 500 is finally done and dusted. The ninth race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for two hours, 38 minutes, and 49 seconds at Bristol Motor Speedway, with 39 entries.

This year’s Food City 500 saw four lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, claimed his second win of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway in a dominant fashion. The win marked his second straight of the week at the track, and it came one day after the Elk Grove, California, native earned the convincing win in the Xfinity Series.

Larson, who started on third, dominated the race, sweeping both stages and 411 of 500 laps to earn his 31st career victory in NASCAR’s top-tier series. The #5 HMS driver emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time from Ryan Blaney on Lap 440 and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

The 32-year-old California native crossed the finish line with a commanding 2.25-second lead over defending winner of the event Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag.

Hamlin, who was looking to secure his third consecutive Cup victory, finished as runner-up, followed by Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Blaney in the top five. William Byron, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, A. J. Allmendinger, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 24th on Sunday's Food City 500.

2025 Food City 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #1 - Ross Chastain
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  10. #3 - Austin Dillon
  11. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  12. #21 - Josh Berry
  13. #7 - Justin Haley
  14. #8 - Kyle Busch
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #2 - Austin Cindric
  18. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #60 - Ryan Preece
  21. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #4 - Noah Gragson
  24. #22 - Joey Logano
  25. #17 - Chris Buescher
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #38 - Zane Smith
  28. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  29. #41 - Cole Custer
  30. #71 - Michael McDowell
  31. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  32. #10 - Ty Dillon
  33. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  34. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  35. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #51 - Cody Ware
  37. #48 - Alex Bowman
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the season’s 10th race on April 27, 2025.

