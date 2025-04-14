Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Food City 500 in Bristol

The 2025 Food City 500 is finally done and dusted. The ninth race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for two hours, 38 minutes, and 49 seconds at Bristol Motor Speedway, with 39 entries.

Ad

This year’s Food City 500 saw four lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, claimed his second win of the season at Bristol Motor Speedway in a dominant fashion. The win marked his second straight of the week at the track, and it came one day after the Elk Grove, California, native earned the convincing win in the Xfinity Series.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Larson, who started on third, dominated the race, sweeping both stages and 411 of 500 laps to earn his 31st career victory in NASCAR’s top-tier series. The #5 HMS driver emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead for the final time from Ryan Blaney on Lap 440 and never looked back to cross the finish line in P1.

The 32-year-old California native crossed the finish line with a commanding 2.25-second lead over defending winner of the event Denny Hamlin to take the checkered flag.

Ad

Hamlin, who was looking to secure his third consecutive Cup victory, finished as runner-up, followed by Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe, and Ryan Blaney in the top five. William Byron, Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell, A. J. Allmendinger, and Austin Dillon completed the top 10.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 24th on Sunday's Food City 500.

2025 Food City 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #54 - Ty Gibbs #19 - Chase Briscoe #12 - Ryan Blaney #24 - William Byron #1 - Ross Chastain #20 - Christopher Bell #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #77 - Carson Hocevar #21 - Josh Berry #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #2 - Austin Cindric #45 - Tyler Reddick #23 - Bubba Wallace #60 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #4 - Noah Gragson #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Zane Smith #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #41 - Cole Custer #71 - Michael McDowell #33 - Jesse Love (i) #10 - Ty Dillon #99 - Daniel Suárez #01 - Corey LaJoie #34 - Todd Gilliland #51 - Cody Ware #48 - Alex Bowman #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Talladega Superspeedway for the season’s 10th race on April 27, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More