  Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Goodyear 400 in Darlington

Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Goodyear 400 in Darlington

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 07, 2025 00:53 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Goodyear 400 at Darlington (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 Goodyear 400 is finally done and dusted. The eighth race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 21 minutes, and 14 seconds at Darlington Raceway, with 38 entries.

This year’s Goodyear 400 saw four lead changes among four different drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won his second consecutive race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season, the Goodyear 400, after a quick late pit stop at Darlington.

During the final late-race caution on Lap 292, when all lead-lap cars pit including Hamlin it was #11 driver who emerges as the leader off pit road with brilliant effort from his pit crew, jumping from third to first on the pit stop. He then kept himself up front on the ensuing restart and held off the charge of William Byron on the final lap to claim the Darlington throwback victory.

The 44-year-old Tampa, Florida, native led 10 laps and crossed the finish line by a close margin of 0.597 seconds ahead of the race’s most dominant driver, Byron, to take the checkered flag. The win also marked the 56th of his Cup Series career and fifth at historic Darlington.

William Byron, who led a race-best 243 of the 297 laps, finished as runner-up, followed by Christopher Bell, Tyler Reddick, and Ryan Blaney in the top five. Chris Buescher, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliott, Ty Gibbs, and Kyle Busch completed the top 10.

Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 13th on Sunday.

2025 Goodyear 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #1 - Ross Chastain
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #8 - Kyle Busch
  11. #2 - Austin Cindric
  12. #38 - Zane Smith
  13. #22 - Joey Logano
  14. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  16. #10 - Ty Dillon
  17. #43 - Erik Jones
  18. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  19. #4 - Noah Gragson
  20. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #41 - Cole Custer
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #7 - Justin Haley
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #60 - Ryan Preece
  27. #51 - Cody Ware
  28. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  29. #71 - Michael McDowell
  30. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  31. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  32. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  33. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  34. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  35. #48 - Alex Bowman
  36. #21 - Josh Berry
  37. #5 - Kyle Larson
  38. #44 - J. J. Yeley

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Bristol Motor Speedway for the season’s ninth race on April 13, 2025.

