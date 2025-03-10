Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 10, 2025 01:13 GMT
NASCAR: Shriners Children
NASCAR: Shriners Children's 500 - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 is finally done and dusted. The fourth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 23 minutes, and 10 seconds at Phoenix Raceway, with a total of 37 entries.

Ad

This year’s Shriners Children’s 500 saw 17 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the Shriners Children’s 500 after beating his teammate Denny Hamlin in a thrilling photo finish at Phoenix. The win marked his third straight victory in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, making him the first to do so in the Next Gen era.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Bell dominated the race, leading a race-high 102 laps and winning Stage 2 before holding off the hard-charging Hamlin on the final restart with two laps to go for the win.

The #20 JGR driver crossed the finish line 0.049 seconds ahead of Hamlin to take the checkered flag. It marked his second win at Phoenix and 12th of his Cup Series career.

Denny Hamlin finished runner-up, followed by Kyle Larson, Josh Berry, and Chris Buescher in the top five. Polesitter William Byron, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Zane Smith, and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

Ad
Ad

NASCAR Cup debutant Katherine Legge could not complete the race as she was involved in a wreck on Lap 216 of 312. The 44-year-old British driver finished 30th in the 37-driver field.

2025 Shriners Children’s 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  3. #5 - Kyle Larson
  4. #21 - Josh Berry
  5. #17 - Chris Buescher
  6. #24 - William Byron
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #38 - Zane Smith
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #1 - Ross Chastain
  12. #3 - Austin Dillon
  13. #22 - Joey Logano
  14. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  15. #60 - Ryan Preece
  16. #10 - Ty Dillon
  17. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  18. #43 - Erik Jones
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric
  20. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  21. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  23. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  24. #51 - Cody Ware
  25. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  26. #4 - Noah Gragson
  27. #71 - Michael McDowell
  28. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  29. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  30. #78 - Katherine Legge
  31. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  32. #41 - Cole Custer
  33. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  34. #7 - Justin Haley
  35. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the season on March 16, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी