Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix

The 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 is finally done and dusted. The fourth race of the season started at 3:30 pm ET and lasted for three hours, 23 minutes, and 10 seconds at Phoenix Raceway, with a total of 37 entries.

This year’s Shriners Children’s 500 saw 17 lead changes among six different drivers and witnessed 10 caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Christopher Bell, driving the #20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, won the Shriners Children’s 500 after beating his teammate Denny Hamlin in a thrilling photo finish at Phoenix. The win marked his third straight victory in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, making him the first to do so in the Next Gen era.

Bell dominated the race, leading a race-high 102 laps and winning Stage 2 before holding off the hard-charging Hamlin on the final restart with two laps to go for the win.

The #20 JGR driver crossed the finish line 0.049 seconds ahead of Hamlin to take the checkered flag. It marked his second win at Phoenix and 12th of his Cup Series career.

Denny Hamlin finished runner-up, followed by Kyle Larson, Josh Berry, and Chris Buescher in the top five. Polesitter William Byron, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Zane Smith, and Chase Elliott completed the top 10.

NASCAR Cup debutant Katherine Legge could not complete the race as she was involved in a wreck on Lap 216 of 312. The 44-year-old British driver finished 30th in the 37-driver field.

2025 Shriners Children’s 500 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR's 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #11 - Denny Hamlin #5 - Kyle Larson #21 - Josh Berry #17 - Chris Buescher #24 - William Byron #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #38 - Zane Smith #9 - Chase Elliott #1 - Ross Chastain #3 - Austin Dillon #22 - Joey Logano #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #60 - Ryan Preece #10 - Ty Dillon #34 - Todd Gilliland #43 - Erik Jones #2 - Austin Cindric #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #99 - Daniel Suárez #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #4 - Noah Gragson #71 - Michael McDowell #12 - Ryan Blaney #23 - Bubba Wallace #78 - Katherine Legge #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #41 - Cole Custer #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #19 - Chase Briscoe #77 - Carson Hocevar #35 - Riley Herbst (R)

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the fifth race of the season on March 16, 2025.

