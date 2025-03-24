Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 in Homestead-Miami

The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 is finally done and dusted. The sixth race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, two minutes, and 13 seconds at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with 37 entries.

This year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 saw 27 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 for Hendrick Motorsports, won the Straight Talk Wireless 400, the first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season at Homestead-Miami. It was his second win out of the three races this weekend at this track.

Larson emerged victorious when he took advantage of his teammate Alex Bowman’s contact with the wall, making the final pass for the lead with seven laps to go and then never looking back to cap off an extraordinary three-day performance with a second win at Homestead-Miami.

The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native led the 19 laps and crossed the finish line 1.205 seconds ahead of Bowman to take the checkered flag. The win also marked the 30th of his Cup Series career.

Alex Bowman, who started on pole and led 43 laps, finished runner-up, followed by Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, and Denny Hamlin in the top five. Chris Buescher, A. J. Allmendinger, the defending winner of the event, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece, and Justin Haley completed the top 10.

2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #23 - Bubba Wallace #19 - Chase Briscoe #11 - Denny Hamlin #17 - Chris Buescher #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #45 - Tyler Reddick #60 - Ryan Preece #7 - Justin Haley #38 - Zane Smith #24 - William Byron #3 - Austin Dillon #22 - Joey Logano #43 - Erik Jones #4 - Noah Gragson #21 - Josh Berry #9 - Chase Elliott #2 - Austin Cindric #71 - Michael McDowell #8 - Kyle Busch #99 - Daniel Suárez #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs #6 - Brad Keselowski #10 - Ty Dillon #41 - Cole Custer #20 - Christopher Bell #34 - Todd Gilliland #1 - Ross Chastain #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #51 - Cody Ware #44 - J. J. Yeley #12 - Ryan Blaney #77 - Carson Hocevar

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Martinsville for the season’s seventh race on March 30, 2025.

