Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results from 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 in Homestead-Miami

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 24, 2025 01:08 GMT
NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 is finally done and dusted. The sixth race of the season started at 3 pm ET and lasted for three hours, two minutes, and 13 seconds at Homestead-Miami Speedway, with 37 entries.

This year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 saw 27 lead changes among nine different drivers and witnessed four caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 for Hendrick Motorsports, won the Straight Talk Wireless 400, the first win of the 2025 NASCAR Cup season at Homestead-Miami. It was his second win out of the three races this weekend at this track.

Larson emerged victorious when he took advantage of his teammate Alex Bowman’s contact with the wall, making the final pass for the lead with seven laps to go and then never looking back to cap off an extraordinary three-day performance with a second win at Homestead-Miami.

The 32-year-old Elk Grove, California, native led the 19 laps and crossed the finish line 1.205 seconds ahead of Bowman to take the checkered flag. The win also marked the 30th of his Cup Series career.

Alex Bowman, who started on pole and led 43 laps, finished runner-up, followed by Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, and Denny Hamlin in the top five. Chris Buescher, A. J. Allmendinger, the defending winner of the event, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Preece, and Justin Haley completed the top 10.

2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 final results

Here are the final results of NASCAR’s 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #48 - Alex Bowman
  3. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  4. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  5. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  6. #17 - Chris Buescher
  7. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #60 - Ryan Preece
  10. #7 - Justin Haley
  11. #38 - Zane Smith
  12. #24 - William Byron
  13. #3 - Austin Dillon
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #43 - Erik Jones
  16. #4 - Noah Gragson
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #9 - Chase Elliott
  19. #2 - Austin Cindric
  20. #71 - Michael McDowell
  21. #8 - Kyle Busch
  22. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  23. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  26. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  27. #10 - Ty Dillon
  28. #41 - Cole Custer
  29. #20 - Christopher Bell
  30. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  31. #1 - Ross Chastain
  32. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  33. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  34. #51 - Cody Ware
  35. #44 - J. J. Yeley
  36. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Martinsville for the season’s seventh race on March 30, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
