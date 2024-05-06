Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 AdventHealth 400 in Kansas

The 2024 AdventHealth 400 is done and dusted. The start of the 12th race of the season was delayed due to rain at the Kansas Speedway. The event lasted for three hours, 10 minutes, and 42 seconds at the 1.5-mile-long track, with 38 entries.

Sunday’s (May 5) 2024 AdventHealth 400 saw 27 lead changes among 10 drivers and seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, stole the victory from Chris Buescher to earn the closest win in NASCAR Cup Series history at Kansas.

On the final lap of overtime, Larson charged to the outside of the Buescher in Turn 4 and edged him in a photo finish to earn the most memorable win of his career.

Larson's #5 HMS Chevy crossed the finish line 0.001 seconds ahead of Buescher, making it the closest ever Cup Series finish. The win marked Larson’s second this season and his 25th career win in the Cup Series.

Meanwhile, Chris Buescher finished as runner-up, followed by Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin (the defending winner) in the top five. Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, and Michael McDowell completed the top 10 in the AdventHealth 400.

2024 AdventHealth 400 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #10 - Noah Gragson #34 - Michael McDowell #6 - Brad Keselowski #12 - Ryan Blaney #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #38 - Todd Gilliland #4 - Josh Berry (R) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #23 - Bubba Wallace #51 - Justin Haley #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Tyler Reddick #14 - Chase Briscoe #43 - Corey Heim (i) #24 - William Byron #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #99 - Daniel Suárez #41 - Ryan Preece #71 - Zane Smith (R) #31 - Daniel Hemric #16 - Derek Kraus #54 - Ty Gibbs #33 - Austin Hill (i) #22 - Joey Logano #15 - Riley Herbst (i) #21 - Harrison Burton #2 - Austin Cindric #84 - Jimmie Johnson

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the 13th race of the season on Sunday, May 12.