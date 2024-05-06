Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 AdventHealth 400 in Kansas

By Yash Soni
Modified May 06, 2024 08:28 IST
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400

The 2024 AdventHealth 400 is done and dusted. The start of the 12th race of the season was delayed due to rain at the Kansas Speedway. The event lasted for three hours, 10 minutes, and 42 seconds at the 1.5-mile-long track, with 38 entries.

Sunday’s (May 5) 2024 AdventHealth 400 saw 27 lead changes among 10 drivers and seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Kyle Larson, driving the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports, stole the victory from Chris Buescher to earn the closest win in NASCAR Cup Series history at Kansas.

On the final lap of overtime, Larson charged to the outside of the Buescher in Turn 4 and edged him in a photo finish to earn the most memorable win of his career.

Larson's #5 HMS Chevy crossed the finish line 0.001 seconds ahead of Buescher, making it the closest ever Cup Series finish. The win marked Larson’s second this season and his 25th career win in the Cup Series.

Meanwhile, Chris Buescher finished as runner-up, followed by Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin (the defending winner) in the top five. Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, and Michael McDowell completed the top 10 in the AdventHealth 400.

2024 AdventHealth 400 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #17 - Chris Buescher
  3. #9 - Chase Elliott
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  6. #20 - Christopher Bell
  7. #48 - Alex Bowman
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #10 - Noah Gragson
  10. #34 - Michael McDowell
  11. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  14. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  17. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  18. #51 - Justin Haley
  19. #1 - Ross Chastain
  20. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  21. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  22. #43 - Corey Heim (i)
  23. #24 - William Byron
  24. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  25. #3 - Austin Dillon
  26. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  27. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  28. #41 - Ryan Preece
  29. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  30. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  31. #16 - Derek Kraus
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  34. #22 - Joey Logano
  35. #15 - Riley Herbst (i)
  36. #21 - Harrison Burton
  37. #2 - Austin Cindric
  38. #84 - Jimmie Johnson

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers next at Darlington Raceway for the 13th race of the season on Sunday, May 12.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?