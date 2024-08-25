Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 25, 2024 04:24 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Credit: USA Today Sports)

The 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is finally done and dusted on Saturday, August 24. The 25th race of the season started at 7:30 pm and lasted for three hours, one minute, and 40 seconds at the Daytona International Speedway, with 40 entries.

The 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 saw 40 lead changes among several drivers and seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Harrison Burton, driving the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, secured his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in dramatic showdown at Daytona.

also-read-trending Trending

Burton emerged victorious after grabbing the lead on the final lap of overtime, beating two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch just a half-lap from the finish line. The win locked the 23-year-old driver into the 16-driver playoff field.

Burton crossed the finish line 0.047 seconds ahead of Busch to take the checkered flag. The win marked the Wood Brothers’ 100th Cup Series victory.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch finished runner-up, followed by Christopher Bell, Cody Ware, and Ty Gibbs in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Parker Retzlaff, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Hemric, and the defending winner of the event, Chris Buescher, completed the top 10 in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney finished 29th in a rain-delayed Michigan race.

2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #21 - Harrison Burton
  2. #8 - Kyle Busch
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #15 - Cody Ware
  5. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  6. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  7. #62 - Parker Retzlaff (i)
  8. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  9. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  16. #48 - Alex Bowman
  17. #43 - Erik Jones
  18. #2 - Austin Cindric
  19. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  20. #44 - Joey Gase (i)
  21. #5 - Kyle Larson
  22. #3 - Austin Dillon
  23. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  25. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  26. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  27. #24 - William Byron
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  30. #34 - Michael McDowell
  31. #22 - Joey Logano
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  34. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  35. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  36. #9 - Chase Elliott
  37. #10 - Noah Gragson
  38. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  39. #41 - Ryan Preece
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway next Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी