Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 in Daytona

The 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 is finally done and dusted on Saturday, August 24. The 25th race of the season started at 7:30 pm and lasted for three hours, one minute, and 40 seconds at the Daytona International Speedway, with 40 entries.

The 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 saw 40 lead changes among several drivers and seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Harrison Burton, driving the #21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing, secured his first career NASCAR Cup Series win in dramatic showdown at Daytona.

Burton emerged victorious after grabbing the lead on the final lap of overtime, beating two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch just a half-lap from the finish line. The win locked the 23-year-old driver into the 16-driver playoff field.

Burton crossed the finish line 0.047 seconds ahead of Busch to take the checkered flag. The win marked the Wood Brothers’ 100th Cup Series victory.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch finished runner-up, followed by Christopher Bell, Cody Ware, and Ty Gibbs in the top five. Bubba Wallace, Parker Retzlaff, Brad Keselowski, Daniel Hemric, and the defending winner of the event, Chris Buescher, completed the top 10 in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney finished 29th in a rain-delayed Michigan race.

2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway:

#21 - Harrison Burton #8 - Kyle Busch #20 - Christopher Bell #15 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #23 - Bubba Wallace #62 - Parker Retzlaff (i) #6 - Brad Keselowski #31 - Daniel Hemric #17 - Chris Buescher #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #1 - Ross Chastain #71 - Zane Smith (R) #14 - Chase Briscoe #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #48 - Alex Bowman #43 - Erik Jones #2 - Austin Cindric #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #44 - Joey Gase (i) #5 - Kyle Larson #3 - Austin Dillon #38 - Todd Gilliland #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #33 - Austin Hill (i) #4 - Josh Berry (R) #24 - William Byron #45 - Tyler Reddick #12 - Ryan Blaney #34 - Michael McDowell #22 - Joey Logano #51 - Justin Haley #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #7 - Corey LaJoie #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #41 - Ryan Preece #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Darlington Raceway next Sunday, September 1, 2024.

