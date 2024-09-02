Who won the NASCAR race today? Full results, standings from 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 in Darlington

The 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 was finally done and dusted on Sunday, September 1. The final race of the regular season before playoffs started at 6 pm and lasted for three hours, 55 minutes, and 14 seconds at the Darlington Raceway, with 37 entries.

The 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 saw 26 lead changes among 11 drivers and seven caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR race today?

Chase Briscoe, driving the #14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, secured his first win of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season in a thrilling fashion and locked his playoff spot in the regular-season finale at Darlington.

Briscoe emerged victorious after grabbing the lead from Ross Chastain on Lap 342 of 367 and then held off the fierce charge from Kyle Busch in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

Chase Briscoe led the final 26 laps and crossed the finish line 0.361 seconds ahead of Busch to take the checkered flag. The win marked Briscoe’s second of his Cup Series career, and it came at the right time when he needed it the most.

Briscoe’s win shakes up the playoff picture as Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, and Ross Chastain were knocked out of the playoffs. Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Gibbs clinched the last two playoff spots by virtue of better points in the points table.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch scored his second straight runner-up finish and missed the postseason for the first time since 2012.

Christopher Bell, the defending winner of the event, Kyle Larson, and Ross Chastain finished inside the top five. Chris Buescher, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Corey LaJoie, and Tyler Reddick completed the top 10 in the Cook Out Southern 500.

2024 Cook Out Southern 500 Final Results

Here are the final results of the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway:

#14 - Chase Briscoe #8 - Kyle Busch #20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #1 - Ross Chastain #17 - Chris Buescher #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #7 - Corey LaJoie #45 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #41 - Ryan Preece #2 - Austin Cindric #6 - Brad Keselowski #3 - Austin Dillon #23 - Bubba Wallace #38 - Todd Gilliland #99 - Daniel Suarez #48 - Alex Bowman #54 - Ty Gibbs #21 - Harrison Burton #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #71 - Zane Smith #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #31 - Daniel Hemric #24 - William Byron #4 - Josh Berry #10 - Noah Gragson #77 - Carson Hocevar #15 - Kaz Grala #66 - Timmy Hill #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #12 - Ryan Blaney

Catch the NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers at Atlanta Motor Speedway next Sunday, September 8.

